LG Electronics unveils Artificial Intelligent washer

With the unveiling of LG’s most advanced innovation in laundry-the Artificial Intelligent Direct Drive (AI DD), the new washers are capable of delivering a thorough, yet gentle cleaning by determining the weight and fabric characteristics of each load to deliver faster and better laundry results.

The AI DD washer builds on 20 years of advancements in LG’s ground-breaking Direct Drive motor, which delivers both effectiveness and efficiency.

LG’s new washing machine not only detects the volume and weight of each unique laundry load but also uses AI and advanced sensors to identify fabric types in each load. Using deep learning technology, the washer then compares this information against 20 thousand data points related to washer usage to set the optimal setting for the best results, improving cleaning and extending the life of garments by 18 percent.

LG’s most intelligent washer is able to detect a mixed load of t-shirts and pants (different from bedding and delicate) and program the wash cycle to use customized motions, temperatures and times for the best wash.

And LG’s new user-friendly dispense feature takes the guesswork out of detergent dosage by automatically adding the exact amount of liquid detergent and fabric softener customized for each load size at optimal times during the wash cycle for improved results. And when it comes to drying, the new LG Smart Pairing feature automatically sends the optimal dryer setting for each load directly to the compatible LG dryer for the best results every time.

To further enhance the laundry experience, the AI DD washing machine supports LG Proactive Customer Care – a smart customer solution that leverages advanced AI to deliver peace of mind and enhanced customer satisfaction, along with improved product performance and longevity. The service can immediately alert users to potential problems before they occur, expedite repairs when they are needed and offer useful maintenance tips to keep LG appliances performing their best.

LG’s TurboWash 360 feature delivers the convenience of a shorter laundry day without compromising cleanliness, requiring just 39 minutes to complete a full wash cycle with less energy and less damage to fabric. And 3D Multi Spray also helps get clothes clean in less time by shooting jets of water in four different directions simultaneously for more stain-fighting coverage.

Boasting the durability and efficiency that European consumers demand, LG AI DD washing machines deliver an efficient energy rating of A+++-50 percent in no small part due to LG’s inverter technology, guaranteed by a 10-year warranty. For additional user convenience, LG AI DD washers can be managed using voice commands from a connected AI speaker as well as controlled and monitored with the ThinQ mobile app.

“The combination of ThinQ AI with LG’s proven Direct Drive technology delivers customer benefits that are more significant than anything in the evolution of washing machines in the past century,” said Mr Jiung Park, General Manager of Home Appliances Division, LG Electronics West Africa Operation.

“It is this kind of innovation that is required to win the hearts and minds of European consumers who expect nothing but the best in their home appliances.”

In addition to the AI-powered features, the new LG washer offer complete hygiene benefits with the LG Steam+TM technology which helps to eliminate 99.9% of allergens such as house dust mites from clothes using Allergen care option and also reduces the wrinkle by 30% for easy ironing using the Wrinkle care option.

Mr Park, also said with the innovative washing technologies and AI-based customer service platform, “we are certain that our washing machine with AI DD will exceed all consumer expectations. This washing machine sets a new benchmark for convenience with its larger capacity and customized laundry experience.”