Minister calls for transparency as FCT Area Councils get N2.4 billion

By Daniel Tyokua

The minister of state for the Federal Capital Territory, Dr. Ramatu Tijjani Aliyu, has called on members of FCT Joint Area Councils Allocation Committee (JAAC), to insist on accountability and transparency in disbursement of funds.

She said making the amounts shared to the six Area Councils public will bring about transparency as well as douse tension and suspicion among the residents.

In a statement issued by Austine Elemue,media aide to the minister on Sunday, said Aliyu disclosed this during the 146th JAAC meeting held at the weekend.

She explained that it is the obligation of government at all levels to explain how funds are being disbursed and expended in line with the agenda of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration.

The minister stated that it has been the tradition of the federal government to publish all funds allocated to states and local governments, adding that the FCT Administration would not deviate from such exemplary leadership set by the federal government.

“In the past, funds disbursed to area councils were published for transparency and accountability, and I want that tradition to continue so that people will know want we receive and how their money is being expended.

“To me, this will greatly douse the tension and suspicion among residents that area councils are getting so much and doing nothing with the funds. Besides, if the federal government can publish a detail account of monthly allocations to states and local governments across the country, then the FCT Administration should follow that example set by the government at the centre,” she argued.

However, the Federal Capital Territory Administration has disbursed a total sum of N2.495,241,552.54 billion to the six Area Councils in the FCT and other stakeholders as its share of statutory allocation for the month of September 2020.

Out of this figure, the sum of N867,586,819.11 was made available for distribution to the six area councils, while the sum of N1, 627, 654, 733.43, was made available for other stakeholders, bringing the total to N2.495,241,552.54 billion.

The figure also shows that Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC), received N194,908,566.24 million, while Gwagwalada got N183,615,439.22 million and Kuje received N115,354,553.64 million. Similarly, Bwari Area Council received N117,260,424.14 million, Abaji got N136, 062, 102.45 million and Kwali received N120,385,733.42 million.

Meanwhile, the distribution to other stakeholders include Primary School teachers which got N1,268,373,922.70 billion, 15 percent Pension Funds took N226, 478, 989.57 million, 1 percent Training Fund gulped N24, 952, 415.53 million and 10 percent Employer Pension Contribution gulped N107, 849, 405.63 million.