National Parks decorates 245 Officers with new ranks

Chuks Oyema-Aziken

The Governing Council of the National Parks Service has approved the promotion of 245 officers in the Service to various ranks.

Dr Ibrahim Goni, the Conservator-General of Service (C-G) disclosed this in a statement issued in Abuja on Tuesday after flagging off the decoration of the officers at its headquarters.

Goni in his speech commended the promoted officers for their high sense of duty, honesty, loyalty, discipline and total commitment to the course of the Service.

“While I congratulate you for achieving this feat, I must hasten to draw your attention to the emerging challenges in the management of our national parks and other protected areas in the country.

“As you are aware criminal elements are now using the forests as hideouts to execute organised crimes such as banditry and kidnapping and menacing the public, thereby heightening insecurity in the country.

“Therefore, I charge you to redouble your efforts in the discharge of your duties to ensure that our national parks and their environs are free from all manner of criminalities.

“I also expect you to live up to the responsibility of your new offices and serve as role models to upcoming officers while providing new vista in protected areas management,’’ he said.

He thanked President Muhammadu Buhari for providing the wherewithal to develop the National Parks and thanked the Minister of Environment for always giving the National Parks Service accelerated attention.

Two of the officers decorated on Tuesday were Emmanuel Bebiem from Conservator of Parks (CP) to Assistant Conservator-General (ACG) in charge of Works and Maintenance Department and Yakubu Zull the Media Assistant to the Conservator-General from Deputy Conservator of Parks to CP.

The new ACG, Bebeim, in his vote of thanks expressed gratitude to the Conservator-General and the management team for the promotion, noting that the exercise confirmed the focus and determination of the C-G to put the welfare of staff first in repositioning the Service for greater productivity.

Bebeim assured the C-G of the staff members’ loyalty and support to reciprocate the honour done to them.