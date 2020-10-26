30 C
Abuja
Trending Now

Oritsejafor unveils strategies for overcoming effects of covid-19,…

I’ve good knowledge of Ifelodun political culture, says…

EndSARS Protest turned bloody: How Southwest governors raised…

Mobs raid Abuja’s largest warehouse

The SARS man arrests you, gives you a…

Dear grips Imo LG chairmen over looming sack

Carnage in Enugu: Ohanaeze Youth, others call for…

Why Nkanu Youth Assembly bestowed award of ‘Most…

*Centre’s preliminary report indicts Nigerian celebrities in #EndSARs…

CENSTLEYO Mobilizes Nnewi South youths for leadership

News

Runsewe, DG-NCAC loses mum, 94yrs

Otunba Segun Runsewe, Nigeria’s Cultural icon and boss, National Council for Arts and Culture ( NCAC) has announced the transition of his mother, Mrs Felicia Adesola Runsewe nee Adesmosun, aged 94years.

Late Mrs Felicia Runsewe fondly called mama kaduna, lived and worked in kaduna state as a prosperous business woman for about 60years, before retiring to Live in Lagos where she passed on in the early hours of Saturday, October 17, 2020.

“Mama kaduna” started her career with Kingsway stores, kaduna before going into private business which endeared her to clients and neighbors, hence the name mama kaduna.

She is survived by three children,, Ojafolarin Runsewe ( deceased), otunba Segun Runsewe and Mrs Mopelola Ayanfalu, grandchildren and a great grand child.

Date for the interment will be announced soon..

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

Ganduje Resets Kano APC As Party Goes Digital

Editor

PHOTO NEWS

Editor

Clergy worries over spate of anti-social activities

Editor

COVID-19: Gawuna Lauds NCDC For Establishing Text Laboratory In Kano

Editor

Ngige begs NASS over 774,000 jobs

Editor

COVID 19: Zamfara Assembly invites budget commissioner

Editor

Ex-HOS Oyo-Ita faces trial over N3 bn graft – EFCC

Editor

Nigeria workers deserve to be celebrated-Omo-Agege

Editor

Sanitation: We will improve,take stiffer measures on defaulters – Commissioner

Editor

Engr. Onyekwere make waves, designs, fabricates automated covid-19 sanitising dispenser

Editor

#ENDSARS: CSOs call for suspension of protest

Editor

Enugu Airport Fence: FG orders IGP to arrest Arc Emejulu

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More