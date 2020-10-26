Sen Ubah empowers community leaders, vigilante to sustain security

From Isaac Ojo and Ifeoma Ejiofor, Nnewi

The Senator representing Anambra South in the red chamber of the National Assembly, Dr. Ifeanyi Ubah has empowered community leaders, youths and vigilante to rise to the occasion of protecting their communities against vandals.

The entire Anambra South senatorial zone and the entire state were actually thrown into panic as suspected hoodlums hijacked the #EndSARS protest to wreak havoc by attacking police formations.

Sen. Ubah in a meeting with the stakeholders on Saturday said that the responsibility of protecting their communities has become imperative after suspected hoodlums burnt down many police formations, and offices of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), and the Federal Road Safety Corp (FRSC) and other government offices across the country.

His intervention has yielded positive result as wanton destruction of public and security formations has stopped in his constituency.

In a bid to consolidate the efforts made so far to sustain peace in his constituency, Senator Ubah visited police stations and offices burnt and vandalized in company of critical stakeholders and the vigilante group.

Dr Ubah during the visit appealed for sustenance of the security and peace in the area.

He appealed to community leaders, the vigilante group and youth leaders to always protect private and public properties within the community as the burden of any burnt or vandalized property would be taken up by all the law abiding citizens.