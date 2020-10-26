30 C
News

Troops kill scores of bandits in Kaduna

Chuks Oyema-Aziken

Determined to clear bandits and restore peace in the North-West, the Land and Air Components of Operation THUNDER STRIKE have neutralized scores of them in a joint offensive operation to clear their identified camps in the Yadi and Kufai Shantu areas of Giwa Local Government Area (LGA), Kaduna State.

Major General John Enenche
Coordinator Defence Media Operations
Defence Headquarters, said in a press release that the operation was executed on 24 October 2020 on the heels of credible Human Intelligence reports as well as series of aerial surveillance missions that led to the identification of the hideouts of a notorious bandits’ leader and his fighters.

He said the first wave of the Air Component’s air strikes, which involved 7 Nigerian Air Force (NAF) aircraft undertaking 12 missions in a total of 23 sorties, commenced at dawn and targeted a cluster of huts housing notorious armed bandits’ leader, named Buhari Halilu.

“The attack aircraft destroyed some of the target structures and neutralized several bandits. The second wave of attacks, which targeted the bandits’ hideout at Kufai Shantu, was aimed at incapacitating the bandits at the location to reduce resistance to the ground troops advance towards Yadi.

“Following the Air Component’s fixing efforts at Kufai Shantu, the Land Component, supported by an attack helicopter, successfully assaulted Halilu’s hideout at Yadi, clearing 2 of 3 objectives.

“The ground troops subsequently fought through fierce resistance from bandits hiding under the foliage at the third objective and eventually overpowered the criminals, eliminating several of them. The Air Component provided effective support to the ground troops during all phases of the operation.

“The Military High Command commends the Land and Air Components for their professionalism and urges them to remain resolute in the conduct of operations in order to eradicate all armed bandits.

“Furthermore, the Armed Forces of Nigeria sincerely appreciates the continued support and cooperation of all well-meaning Nigerians, as it keeps up the tempo of operations to defeat all enemies of the Nation.”

