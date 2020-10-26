Why Nkanu Youth Assembly bestowed award of ‘Most Youth Friendly Chairman on Hon Alex Ugwuanyi

MAURICE OKAFOR writes that the present Enugu East local government chairman, Hon Prince Alex Okezie Ugwu is leaving no stone unturned to impact grassroots democratic governance across the various communities that make up rural setting of the council area, in addition to Abakpa Nike suburb, which has transformed into part and parcel of the state metropolis.

The open door policy of his administration and sense of humour with every calibre of person is unique. For other reasons more than the above stated, a student socio cultural pressure group known as Nkanu Youth Assembly deemed him fit for an award as the ‘Most Youth Friendly Local government chairman in Enugu state.

The representatives of the national leadership of Nkanu students union led by Comrade Emmanuel Edeani paid him a surprise visit in his office a fortnight ago, and decorated him with the award.

The Nkanu Youths Assembly comprises of all undergraduates from the six local government areas that makes up Enugu East senatorial zone, studying in various higher institutions in the country.

The local government areas are Nkanu East,Nkanu West, Enugu East, Enugu North, Enugu South and Isi -Uzo local government areas of Enugu State.

In his brief response, Hon Prince Alex Ugwu urged the students to have firm grip of their studies in as much as they are focusing on ideals meant in promoting culture and traditions of Nkanu land. Specifically, he urged them to be ICT compliance to enhance their advantage in virtual/digital learning aftermath of the COVID -19 experience.