Insecurity: Military rescues 38, destroys several criminal camps in Zamfara

From Salisu Maradun, Gussau

About 38 kidnapped people were rescued while several camps belonging to the kidnappers were destroyed by the Operation Sahel Sanity between Zamfara and Katsina States.

Also in their efforts toward sanitizing the region, the military were again able to recover over 100 rustled cows from the hands of the rustlers, as well as another dozens of sheep and goats.

In addition to their giant stride, the operatives also arrested the major supplier of food items to the hoodlums whom they said has for long been in the dirty business.

This was disclosed by Colonel Aminu Iliyasu, who spoke to newsmen on the activities of the Operation on behalf of Brigadier General Benard Onyeuko, the Defence Acting director Media Operation at the Army Super Camp Faskari.

According to Iliyasu, the military will continue to fight the criminals where ever they are in the region untill all of them are wiped out.

He also explained that apart from above mentioned recovery of human and animals, they also destroyed a large number of camps as well as recovering several dangerous weapons, which included Dane guns and ammunition.

The Colonel further stated that following the constant attack on the criminals and successfully destroying them, farmers in the region have found access to their farmlands, and entire people of the region can now sleep with their two eyes closed

The military, he continued, will leave no stone unturned toward bringing peace in not only the region, but the entire nation at large.

He therefore commended the hosting communities around for their support, understanding and cooperation to the military personnel and urged them to maintain the tempo so that together they will succeed.