Metro

FCDA commends NAF adherence to rules & regulations

By Chuks Oyema-Aziken

Director, Development Control, Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA), Engr. Mukhtar Galadinma has commended the Nigerian Airforce for it’s strict adherence to the rules and regulations of the nation’s capital authorities.

Galadinma stated this on Wednesday at the
commissioning ceremony of Nigerian Air Force Investments Limited (NAFIL) Arcade and Waterpark in Abuja.

He said that the Airforce was patient to always abide by the rules in implementation of developmental projects executed in the FCT.

In an address, the Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar stated that the project which was fully funded and carried out by NAFIL is part of its efforts towards providing ample welfare amenities for the benefit of NAF personnel and their families.

The address read on his behalf by the Chief of Accounts and Budgets (NAF), AVM C. Ogbeche, expressed optimism that the venture would boost dividends accrued to NAF personnel.
“There is equally no doubt that our personnel and their families would also definitely enjoy the benefits which these beautiful facilities in this very serene environment would provide.
“This gathering goes a long way in confirming that our companies are now making great strides at meeting the welfare needs of our personnel as well as their corporate social responsibilities to their host communities.

“NAFIL as one of the subsidiaries of the Nigerian Air Force Holding Company, has done very well in the upliftment of personnel welfare.

Earlier, Managing Director, NAFIL, Air Commodore C. U. Nwagwu in his welcome address said the facility is one of NAFIL’s efforts at diversification of its portfolios and enhancing its turnover while contributing its quota at meeting the welfare needs of NAF personnel and that of the general public.

“The Company has gradually grown to become a leading investment outfit that manages contributions of NAF personnel.

“It was to this end that NAFIL decided to identify a green area within Abuja to create facilities for recreation by our personnel and the general public. This location which met all our requirements of serenity, security and ambience was eventually found and after all necessary approvals from the FCDA, Departments of Parks and recreation as well as Development Control, the Company was able to secure the location.

“This Arcade and Waterpark which is very well landscaped to enhance its ambience and aesthetics also boasts of a games arcade which could also be used to host events, a large gazebo housing a restaurant and bar, a children’s play area, a football pitch, an outdoor fitness area and a natural fish pond. This is to make sure there is something to attract every member of the family to our taste of hospitality.”

