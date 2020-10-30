Again LASU postpones 24th Convocation ceremonies

From Cyriacus Nnaji, Lagos

Lagos State University has again postponed the 24th Convocation ceremonies of the institution.

In a press statement released by Ademola Adekoya, Coordinator, Centre for Information, Press and Public Relations, LASU, the decision to postpone the ceremonies was arrived at during an Extended Management meeting held with Deans of Faculties on Tuesday, 27th October, 2020.

The statement read “The forthcoming 24th Convocation Ceremonies of the University, earlier rescheduled to hold between Friday, 30th October and Friday, 6th November, 2020, has been postponed till further notice.”

The statement went further to say that the postponement was in view of the recent happenings in the State and the Country.

It also added that a new date would be communicated in due course.

The statement also appealed to the public for understanding.

It reads “The University Management regrets any inconvenience this postponement might cause our graduating students, awardees, family, friends and other stakeholders of the University.