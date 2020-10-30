32 C
EndSars Protest: South East Governors to engage Youths

…agrees on compensation for victims

From Maurice Okafor, Enugu

The Governors of the South East zone has agreed to engage Youths in their respective states as a means of ensuring sustainable peace in the zone and a planned future for the children.

The Governors made this known after a joint meeting with other political stakeholders and Ignore leaders including traditional rulers and religious leaders from the zone, held at government Enugu,yesterday.

In a five point communique read by the Chairman of the forum, the Governor of Ebonyi, Chief Dave Umahi,the South East governors also reached a decision to compensate the families of the various victims of the EndSars protest including the army and the police.

Their communique read in parts, “We sympathize with all the victims families including the police, and other security agencies, as well as those who lost their loved ones and properties in the recent disturbances that followed the EndSars agitations”

“The South East leaders will engage our youths to ensure a sustainable peace in the South East and a good future for our children ”

“Each state in the South East will set up a fund to assist the victims of the crisis, including the police, the army and other security agent, as well as civilians”.

The Governors assured their commitment in addressing the concerns of the young people that are peculiar to various states and making recommendation to the Federal government.

The meeting was attended by the governors of Abia state, Chief Okezie Ikpeazu, the Ebonyi state governor, Chief Dave Umahi and the host Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi .Both Imo and Anambra states were represented by their deputies.

The Minister of foreign affairs,Mr Geoffrey Onyeama, Senator Ike Ekweremadu, Senator Sam Egwu were among others who attended.

The President of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Chief Nnia Nwodo, Dr Okwy Nwodo, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, were among Info leaders who attended the meeting.

