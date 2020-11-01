23.3 C
Abuja
Trending Now

Victor Moses not yet ready for Russian Premier…

LMC certifies 13 stadia to host 2020/21 NPFL…

I’m coming for you, Usyk warns Joshua

Moses Simon doubtful for Leone Stars

Hon Olumoh advocates FG’s food intervention to reduce…

Buhari consoles Turkey, Greece over earthquake

Lagos tasked on conversion of 37 LCDAs to…

Nigeria, Bangladesh tradehits $144.7m

In nine months Nigeria’s E-payment transactions hit N111.29trn

Power Generation in Nigeria hits another peak in…

News

Gov Wike frowns at disregard of Covid-19 protocols by churches in Rivers

From Blessing Ibunge, Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike has frown at the flagrant disobedience of COVID-19 protocol by some churches in the state.

The governor warned that if this continues, the state government will have no option than to review the restriction on the number of people allowed to worship in churches.

He stated this at the St. Thomas Anglican Church in Mile 2 Diobu, in Port Harcourt Local Government Area, during Chief Azubuike Nmerukini’s family special thanksgiving service organised in honour of his wife, Dame Oroma Nmerukini who survived critical medical condition.

Governor Wike said he observed during the service that more than 80 percent of worshippers did not wear facemasks during the service.

He warned that if it continues, the state government would be compelled to revisit its position on the number of worshippers allowed per session of such church services.

“85 per cent of those who are here are not wearing facemask. That is the problems we have. Nobody wants to obey simple instruction.

“The mere fact that we have agreed that we should worship and allowed everybody, does not mean that we should disobey the protocol.

“My Lord Bishop, encourage our people to wear their face mask. It is very important. If this continues then I will go back and review the restriction to say it cannot be more than a particular number”, he said.

The governor also expressed thanks to God for the healing of Dame Oroma Nmerukini who he described as a sister and mother.

In his sermon, the Bishop of Diocese of Niger Delta, Right Reverend Wisdom Ihunwo admonished the congregation to discard the habit of bemoaning what they lack.

He urged them to believe fervently in God, pray to him and learn to live a life of thanksgiving.

Bishop Ihunwo asserted that when God touches any situation, it will change for good like the case of Dame Nmerukini who had received touch of healing from God.

Dame Nmerukini also expressed thanks to friends and family members who offered prayers and other levels of support.

Chief Azubuike Nmerukini who is the State Chairman of Local Government Service Commission, thanked God for the healing of his wife.

He also commended Governor Wike for both financial and moral support rendered to him and his family while his wife was ill.

He noted that God empowered some persons to offer assistance that made the burden on them easy to bear.

Related Posts

EndSARS protest: Lagos Rep caucus ask youth to shun violence

Editor

Buhari to participate in Extraordinary China-Africa Summit on Solidarity against COVID-19

Editor

We are not rubber stamp N’Assembly – Lawan

Editor

Emir of Zazzau, Shehu Idris, dies at 84

Editor

Reps query, to investigate alleged illegal detention of Nigerians by Chinese firm

Editor

FG advise citizens to avoid countries with cases of corona virus

Editor

Nigeria/Niger joint military operation hit Boko Haram/ISWAP elements in Kure

Editor

Troops eliminate 75 terrorists, rescue 35 victims in 17 encounters in June – DHQ

Editor

Nigerian Navy personnel commended for rescue of hijacked MV TOMMI RITSCHER

Editor

Supreme Court Verdict: I Can Accommodate You, Ganduje Tells Kano PDP

Editor

Gov Wike expresses commitment to deepen democracy in Nigeria

Editor

TUC women ask govs to inaugurate gender-based violence management c’ttees

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More