Restructure Nigeria now, Muslim leader tells Buhari

From Blessing Ibunge, Port Harcourt

A Muslim leader in the South-South region, AlhajiAbubakarOrlu has urged the President of Nigeria,MuhammaduBuhari, to as a matter of urgency adhere to the voice of the masses and restructure the country.

The Muslim leader who spoke with our correspondent in Port Harcourt, while reacting on the recent EndSARS protest which destabilised the country for about two weeks, said Nigeria needs to be restructured or split to geo-political zones.

AlhajiOrlu stressed that the utterance by some of the Northern governors elucidate the clamour for restructuring.

He said: “Some of the Northern governors by their utterance and stand on the anti-SARS protest are assisting other Nigerians to call for restructuring. Nigeria needs to be restructured or split into six nation’s with each geo-political zone forming a country of its own.

“If allowed to come into existence, the new nation’s can substantially sustain themselves both economically and politically.”

He however, urged the leaders of the South and Middle Belt to send delegation to President Buhari and the National Assembly for the immediate restructuring or split the six geo-political zones into countries.

Speaking on the anti-SARS protest, the elder statesman supported the move by the Nigerian youths calling for reform in the police.

“I am fully in support of the peaceful anti-SARS protest embarked on by Nigerian youths. Even if they want to kill us, they should come and kill every one of us in the South with their security personnel.

“Nigerian youths should never allow themselves to be deceived by the present federal government. It is the sponsored people that usually go to disrupt the peaceful protest against the continued existence of SARS.

“The attackers on anti-SARS protesters and their faceless sponsors are cowards. These are people to whom anything bad is good, and good things are bad,” he added.

Orlu further urged that “the ethnic minorities in Nigeria should rise up and defend their people and the time to do it is not, not later”.