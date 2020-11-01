23.3 C
Abuja
Trending Now

Victor Moses not yet ready for Russian Premier…

LMC certifies 13 stadia to host 2020/21 NPFL…

I’m coming for you, Usyk warns Joshua

Moses Simon doubtful for Leone Stars

Hon Olumoh advocates FG’s food intervention to reduce…

Buhari consoles Turkey, Greece over earthquake

Lagos tasked on conversion of 37 LCDAs to…

Nigeria, Bangladesh tradehits $144.7m

In nine months Nigeria’s E-payment transactions hit N111.29trn

Power Generation in Nigeria hits another peak in…

News

Restructure Nigeria now, Muslim leader tells Buhari

From Blessing Ibunge, Port Harcourt

A Muslim leader in the South-South region, AlhajiAbubakarOrlu has urged the President of Nigeria,MuhammaduBuhari, to as a matter of urgency adhere to the voice of the masses and restructure the country.

The Muslim leader who spoke with our correspondent in Port Harcourt, while reacting on the recent EndSARS protest which destabilised the country for about two weeks, said Nigeria needs to be restructured or split to geo-political zones.

AlhajiOrlu stressed that the utterance by some of the Northern governors elucidate the clamour for restructuring.

He said: “Some of the Northern governors by their utterance and stand on the anti-SARS protest are assisting other Nigerians to call for restructuring. Nigeria needs to be restructured or split into six nation’s with each geo-political zone forming a country of its own.

“If allowed to come into existence, the new nation’s can substantially sustain themselves both economically and politically.”

He however, urged the leaders of the South and Middle Belt to send delegation to President Buhari and the National Assembly for the immediate restructuring or split the six geo-political zones into countries.

Speaking on the anti-SARS protest, the elder statesman supported the move by the Nigerian youths calling for reform in the police.

“I am fully in support of the peaceful anti-SARS protest embarked on by Nigerian youths. Even if they want to kill us, they should come and kill every one of us in the South with their security personnel.

“Nigerian youths should never allow themselves to be deceived by the present federal government. It is the sponsored people that usually go to disrupt the peaceful protest against the continued existence of SARS.

“The attackers on anti-SARS protesters and their faceless sponsors are cowards. These are people to whom anything bad is good, and good things are bad,” he added.

Orlu further urged that “the ethnic minorities in Nigeria should rise up and defend their people and the time to do it is not, not later”.

Related Posts

COVID-19: Gov. Lalong gives new directives on lockdown

Editor

FG spends N8.9trn on subsidy in 10 years – PPPRA

Editor

Coronavirus: Kaduna residents applaud govt, call for release of grains

Editor

ZLP raises alarm over fresh plots to remove EFCC Chair

Editor

Abuja-Kaduna train service to resume 29th July

Editor

Breaking: Kano Assembly suspends five members over misconduct

Editor

COVID-19: Ganduje Orders House-To-House Sample Collection

Editor

PHOTO NEWS

Editor

African Women Lawyers Make Case For Rape Victims, Unveil ‘Unite Against Rape’ Campaign

Editor

Bayelsa: Miscreants out to smear my reputation – Deputy Governor

Editor

PHOTO NEWS

Editor

FG to decontaminate and disinfect aircrafts, airports – Minister of Environment

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More