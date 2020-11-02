5G Technology: Getting the facts right

The controversies surrounding the 5G network especially during the peak of the Covid -19 pandemic resulted in its delayed implementation, due to the growing global concerns on the safety and health implications of the network. To this end, the Nigerian Communications Commission, NCC, has taken steps in the right direction to get the public apprised of the fact that 5G will rather boost global economy and drive growth exponentially, contrary to misleading speculations, writes ANGELA NKWOCHA.

The Executive Vice Chairman of the Nigerian Communications Commission, NCC, Prof. Umar Danbatta has dispelled the notionthat the test-running of the 5G technology was the reason behind the covid-19pandemic.

Danbatta made this known at a two day high capacity training for members of the Nigerian Information Technology Reporters Association (NITRA), Abuja Chapter, themed, “Capacity Building for Telecom Reporters”, stressing that the theme will aptly reflect the focus of the training which has been deliberately chosen, thus advised Nigerians to desist from spreading false notion about 5G.

Represented by the Director Public Affairs, Dr Ikechukwu Adinde, the EVC enumerated the benefits of 5G adding that the wrong notion was even made worse when those saddled with the responsibility of informing and educating the average Nigerian Telecoms consumers were also bereft of this knowledge.

“This impact will be much greater than the current 4G network. 5G, when fully deployed will provide increased speed and bandwidt has well as provide deeper coverage to reach people in rural or challenging locations. In addition, 5G will provide strong security for the various sectors of government and private organisations.

“As I stated in my speech during the NITRA Innovative Tech forum, according to a recent landmark economy study conducted by Qualcomm, 5G will affect the global economy and drive grow the xponentially.

“5G’s full economic effect will likely berealized across the globe by 2035, supporting a wide range of industries and potentially enabling up to $13.2 trillion worth of goods and services. This impact will be much greater than the current 4G network”, he said.

While decrying that the misinformation and misrepresentation of the 5G network has derailed its implementation, he further explained that due to its sheer scale and scope, the ITU predicts 5G will accelerate the achievements of all the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDG’s) from affordable and clean energy to zero hunger.

He therefore assured Nigerians of Government’s efforts to continue to provide an enabling environment for the ICT sector to thrive.

“The Honourable Minister in his submission recognized the important role journalism had played in the development of the ICT industry and wants me to reassure you that the Federal Government will continue to provide an enabling environment for the ICT sector to thrive “.

He said it is the duty and responsibility of NCC to ensure that what is introduced into the Nigerian telecom market is well understood by Nigerians and stakeholders.

“It is our duty and responsibility to ensure that whatever we want to introduce to the Nigerian telecoms space is well understood by Nigerians and all those who make use of our telecoms services and the media forms a part of our critical external stakeholders to make this happen.

“Our tradition at the NCC is to ensure that our stakeholders and partners from the media are well equipped with the knowledge and required skill set to do their jobs effectively and efficiently,” he said.

According to him, advancements in Information and ICT and Digital Skills have reshaped every facet of our human endeavour from how we learn, teach and communicate to advancements in medicine, transportation, space exploration and many more.

He said the devastation and destruction caused by the virus cannot be quantified, but that the necessary policies and programmes put in place by the commission have repositioned Nigeria’s telecoms industry and also provided support for other vital sectors.

“With the shutdown of almost every sector of the economy since the outbreak, telecoms continue to provide government and businesses with the platform to operate and transact online to ensure that our developing economy is sustained”, he said.

He lauded NITRA for working assiduously toprovide coverage for its activities, as well as provide a platform for its narratives in terms of the various policy initiatives and actions taken to support the national economy.

“I must applaud every member of NITRA for working assiduously to provide coverage for our activities, as well as provide a platform for our narratives in terms of the various policy initiatives and actions taken to support the national economy. Without your continuous cooperation, understanding and professionalism, the Nigerian audience would not have been properly informed about the activities of the NCC.

“Today, we continue in our quest for an improved ICT industry in Nigeria by assembling a team of seasoned professionals at the Digital Bridge Institute (DBI) to educate and enlighten you all on the latest trends in the global ICT industry.” He added.

Danbatta therefore admonished ICT reporters to take advantage of the training to expand their horizons and objectively report events, with the view to informing and educating the telecommunications subscribers and the public.

He added that this effort is consistent with one of his administration’s critical pillars and strategic vision plan, which has to do with strategic partnership and collaboration, hence the training.

The EVP said the dynamic nature of ICT industry has, thus, informed the NCC’s decision to continuously train journalists, with a view to equip them with necessitated skills they need to report the industry.

“Therefore, we will not relent in our quest for an improved ICT industry in Nigeria and in pursuit of this objective, we will periodically assemble seasoned professionals to educate and enlighten you on the latest trends in the global ICT industry,” he said, he thus tasked the ICT reporters on professional reportage.

“This is very necessary so that when you report events or activities relating to the industry, you are able to translate them into a language that the common man will readily understand for the overall development of the industry,” Danbatta said.

The training which was conducted in full compliance with the Covid-19 protocols had seasoned professionals and experienced resource persons transfer knowledge, educate and enlighten media practitioners on the latest trends in the global ICT industry.