CAC restores Ohanaeze Ndigbo certificate of incorporation

By Ameh Ejekwonyilo

The Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) has restored the certificate of incorporation of the umbrella body of Igbo people all over the world, Ohanaeze Ndigbo.

It would be recalled that the CAC had in June this year, withdrawn and cancelled the registration certificate of Ohanaeze Ndigbo General Assembly, in line with the extant laws.

However, the Igbo socio-cultural body said its legal status had been restored by the CAC.

Addressing journalists in Abuja, the President General, Ohanaeze Ndigbo General Assembly Worldwide, Barr. Basil Onyeachonam Onuorah said, “The Corporate Affairs Commission notified our organization of the Certificate restoration through the Commission’s letter titled Reinstatement of Certificate of Registration: Incorporated Trustees of Ohanaeze Ndigbo General Assembly – IT: 144918, dated 20th October, 2020.”

According to the organisation, N5 billion suite earlier instituted against the CAC had been discontinued following the restoration of its Certificate of Incorporation in line with the Companies and Allied Matters Act.

The Ohanaeze Ndigbo leader further noted, “It is a thing of joy to announce to Ndigbo all over the world that OHANAEZE NDIGBO for the first time, in the history of its existence, is now registered with the Corporate Affairs Commission in Nigeria with the registration number IT:144918.

“Ohanaeze Ndigbo is now a body with corporate status, legally recognised by the Federal Government of Nigeria, Charter of the United Nations and The Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR).”

He pledged to work with Ndigbo youth to enable the latter take advantage of governments’ social empowerment programmes across the country.

The association commended the federal government for its developmental strides in the South-East, urging Ndigbo to align and take advantage of the efforts.

“Under the present administration of Federal Government of Nigeria, people oriented projects capable of impacting on the economy of South East region have been prioritized in governance. Recently, reconstruction of AkanuIbiam airport was completed and commissioned. Enugu-Port Harcourt express road, Enugu-Onitsha express road and other arterial federal roads are at different levels of rehabilitation while construction work on the Second Niger Bridge is progressing at impressive speed.

“It is a thing of joy that Onitsha sea port is now functional, even as Ebonyi International Airport has been approved by the Federal Government of Nigeria and other gargantuan projects for the South East region,” Barr. Onuorah said.