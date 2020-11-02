23.3 C
Christian leaders strike peace deal with FCT minister

By Daniel Tyokua

Christian leaders in the Federal Capital Territory have reassured the minister malam Muhammad Musa Bello of their commitment to do more for sustenance of peace across the territory.

Their position for better FCT came at the instance of a stakeholders meeting held with leaders of the Christian community at the weekend.

During the meeting, leader of the FCT chapter of Christian Association of Nigeria ,CAN, Dr Samson Jonah, the State House Chaplain, Pastor Seyi Malomo and heads of the various Christian denominations, said FCT remains home for all nothing would be allowed to overturn the good atmosphere.

They therefore pledged to explore the power of the pulpit to encourage their members to maintain peaceful co-existence with followers of other faiths in the FCT.

The leaders also condemned the wanton destruction of property which occurred in the wake of the #ENDSARS protests and stated unequivocally that the demonstrations should be halted as the Federal Government had acceded to the five demands of the youths and requested that they eschew violence in any form.

They also commended the FCT Administration for the proactive steps it took in ensuring that the demonstrations did not degenerate into ethno-religious crises and on-the-spot assessment tours and visits to the damaged and looted business premises.

The religious leaders were also informed that the Presidential Panel of Inquiry on the disbanded SARS would receive complaints from the FCT. Residents are enjoined to avail themselves of the opportunity provided by the panel.

On the issue of community policing, the religious leaders were also informed that 2500 special constabularies have been recruited for which they expressed satisfaction and commended the FCTA and FCT police command.

The meeting noted that it was essential that efforts are made to understand the nation’s youthful population so as to engage with them. The meeting also called for an early resolution of the ongoing ASUU strike so that students can go back to school. The Christian leaders appealed for immediate and long term plans to check youth unemployment.

