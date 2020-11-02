27 C
Abuja
Trending Now

Senator Gyang Partners Movie Producers in Digital Filmmaking

EndSARS: Lot assures of justice to all; as…

*Lekki and Sanwo-Olu’s Macabre Dance*

2023: Amaechi- El-Rufai campaign posters flood Abuja streets

WAEC releases SSCE results, records 65% credit pass…

How Navy saved Nigeria N695 Billion from economic…

Sudanese bids farewell to outgoin Nigerian Ambassador to…

EHORECON Boss advocates review of Environmental Health laws

How Nigerian Legion, ARDNAS MIJE Limited/NAPAAS empowered ex-service…

*Lekki Shootings: Oduduwa descendants absolve Army of blame,…

News

EHORECON Boss advocates review of Environmental Health laws

By Chuks Oyema-Aziken

The Acting Registrar, Environmental Health Officers Registration Council of Nigeria (EHORECON), Dr. Baba Yakubu Mohammed has pleaded with National Assembly members to review the Environmental health Laws.

He made the call when the House Committee on Environment led by Honorable Johnson Ogbuma paid an oversight visit to the Council in Abuja.

A press release by Kehinde A. Openibo
Head, Public Affairs, EHORECON quoted the Ag. Registrar as saying the laws have become obsolete and continue to impede the smooth running of the Environmental Health Practice in the country.

“Dr. Baba Yakubu Mohammed who painted a scenario of a situation where an offender of Environmental laws is charged 5 shillings is laughable and absurd, according to him, it is rather unrealistic because, it is a regional law of 1958, adding ‘we need to have a national legislation on this’, he enthused.

“On youth restfulness, the Registrar informed the House committee members that the Council has developed a bench mark where youths could be trained on skill acquisition adding that 5 areas where youths can be engaged have been developed such as cleaning services, waste collection, public health services etc., all these are within the mandates of the Council.

“The Registrar further informed the visiting Honorable members which was led by Hon. Johnson Ogbuma that the Environmental Health Officer’s power of arrest was not for criminal purposes but for someone who may be down with an infectious disease and violates quarantine law.

“Dr. Baba said Environmental Health Officers (EHO) has the power to arrest such a person adding that the same EHO you see at first point of call whenever you come into the country, who takes your temperature, sometimes you may be asked to step aside, it is an arrest of sort, it is a public health arrest, he claimed.”

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

Malam Nasir El-Rufai tests positive for Corona Virus

Editor

New PS, FMEnv visits EHORECON, NBMA

Editor

NSE members should keep to contract law – Justice Galadima

Editor

*Buratai wins award as most outstanding Chief of Army Staff*

Editor

– Why there is lockdown in Port Harcourt, Obio/Akpor, by Wike

Editor

Omo-Agege mourns late Justice Karibi-Whyte

Editor

Kebbi Partners UNIDO For Industrial Development

Editor

Senator Theodore Orji distributing empowerment items to constituents in Umuahia

Editor

Covid-19: Nigerian Airforce postpone entrance exam into Sec Schools

Editor

PHOTO NEWS

Editor

Buhari Presents Nigeria’s 2020 Visa Policy

Editor

KILLINGS/INSECURITY: Catholic Church orders nationwide prayer protest

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More