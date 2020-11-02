EndSARS: Group condemns NBA members for offering free legal services

By Chuks Oyema-Aziken

The Coalition of Civil Society Organisations for Good Governance (CCSOGG) has asked the leadership of Nigeria Bar Association (NBA) to sanction some of her members that decided to offer free legal services to some arrested arsonists and looters.

The group in a press briefing on Sunday said the action can encourage other criminal minded Protesters.

Chief Convener of CCSOGG, Comrade Olayemi Success, who spoke on behalf of the leadership lamented that the violence, arson, looting and killing of our gallant Police officers.

He said that these crimes have affected the “morale of security agents especially the police is at its lowest ebb and the implications of this will be too grievous to bear if something is not done to correct the ugly trend.

“It is very important to condemn those that are condemning our Police at this time as they are confirmed enemies of this Nation and we see them as key players in the coup against the peace and stability of Nigeria.

They said Amnesty International is releasing fake and destructive reports that the Nigeria Police killed EndSARS peaceful Protesters.

Olayemi said “we see this as very offensive and deliberate mischief against the peace and stability of Nigeria, we therefore condemn in totality everything that Amnesty International represents in Nigeria.

“We also condemn the position of some fraction of Nigeria Bar Association (NBA) that decided to offer free legal services to some arrested arsonists and looters as a way to encourage other criminal minded Protesters without condemning the killing of our gallant Police officers by these set of people.

“This we see as one of the greatest unpatriotic position of a supposedly revered association, we therefore call on the national leadership of NBA to quickly sanction those unpatriotic members of theirs as they are completely bad eggs in the association.

“Let us at this point call on the politicians that they can only lead Nigeria when Nigeria is at peace and United, again, to some of the politicians that believe they can get into power through crooked means other than ballots to stop deceiving themselves as Nigerians will definitely resist them when their trades are exposed.

“We therefore call on the leadership of the Nigeria Police Force and the entire men and women of the Force to continue to discharge their responsibilities professionally as every well-meaning Nigerians who are the overwhelming majority appreciate their sacrifices to provide security of lives and properties, in fact, they are truly the Heroes of Nigeria’s peace, unity and stability and they should know that we hold them in a very high esteem both now and forever.

“Finally, we call on the criminal arsonists, jail-breakers and looters to know that they will surely pay for their sins sooner or later.”