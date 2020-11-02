23.3 C
Abuja
Trending Now

Victor Moses not yet ready for Russian Premier…

LMC certifies 13 stadia to host 2020/21 NPFL…

I’m coming for you, Usyk warns Joshua

Moses Simon doubtful for Leone Stars

Hon Olumoh advocates FG’s food intervention to reduce…

Buhari consoles Turkey, Greece over earthquake

Lagos tasked on conversion of 37 LCDAs to…

Nigeria, Bangladesh tradehits $144.7m

In nine months Nigeria’s E-payment transactions hit N111.29trn

Power Generation in Nigeria hits another peak in…

Metro

#EndSARS: Resume work, Abuja road users beg traffic officers

By Daniel Tyokua

Abuja road users have urged the traffic officers that manage traffic in the territory to return to the roads and ensure seamless movement and improvement of economic activities.

President, Road Users Development Network of Nigeria, Dr. John Uket made the appeal during a one-day national dialogue on traffic management in Abuja at the weekend.

He said the continued grilock in Abuja and Lagos was as a result of the absence of road traffic personnel from agencies the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Nigeria Police Force, Department of Road Traffic Services (VIO),and others who have left the roads unattended to for the fear of the mayhem of the recent unrest.

Uket said, “We have taken into cognizance the need to reassure you the public support that you have always enjoyed before the protest.

“In the spirit of nationhood and patriotism, we want to kindly appeal to you all to let by-gone be by-gone and forge a new page in our nation’s history”

In his remarks, the Chairman, Federal Capital Territory Traffic Management Team, Ikharo Attah, revealed that his men remain on the road doing their routine job during the #EndSARS protest until it was hijacked by hoodlums when the officers had to seek their safety, leaving the roads blocked and unsafe for the public.

Ikharo bemoaned a situation where traffic personnel were attacked by hoodlums and the people were cheering them up, instead of appealing to them to stop the act.

“We want to be on the road and do our routine job. We won’t let it die. When people are stirred up against us, we get scared. The public should support us.”

He made this submission and promised to report to the FCT Minister, Malam Muhammad Musa Bello, on the appeal from road users for traffic officers to return to the roads because “We all want to get to our destinations on time but not to be held up traffic for hours.”

Related Posts

EFCC arraigns former Attorney General, Mohammed Adoke, on fresh charges

Editor

Grilock: Bwari-Dutse road contractors to resume work -FCDA

Editor

10 car marts sealed off in Abuja

Editor

Gunmen abduct 14 in Abuja, demand N100 million ransom

Editor

Hoodlums attacks Christian procession, beats Pastor, abducts 3 in Kogi

Editor

FCT minister to hospitals : Don’t neglect non COVID-19 patients

Editor

How gun runners killed DSS operative in Plateau

Editor

Adamawa Bishop Sentenced to 5 years six months Imprisonment

Editor

Father of three commits suicide in Nsukka

Editor

Five people killed in a late night attack in Plateau community

Editor

Gunmen shoot top politicians, kidnap guests during funeral in Rivers

Editor

Police arrest 20 suspected rapists, paedophiles in Bauchi

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More