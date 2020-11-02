Igbo Presidency 2023: GLOMIP Plans solidarity March for December 27 in 5 states of South East

… South East Governors, Religious leaders to be mobilized

By Covenant Oluchi Ikedinobi

The Global Movement for Igbo Presidency ( GLOMIP) 2023 has concluded arrangements with political and religious leaders in South-East including the five South East Governors, Ohanaeze Ndigbo and some Church leaders to have street rallies to drum support for Igbo presidency in 2023.

The street rallies tagged “December 27th ,2020 Solidarity March” to deepen interest on the need to zone Presidency to the South East Nigeria is scheduled for December 27th, 2020 being a Sunday at a designated area in the five states in the zone.

The Convener of GLOMIP 2023, Comrade Kennedy Iyere who announced this when the Special Envoy of GLOMIP and Igbo World Assembly Chairman , Dr Nwachukwu Anakwenze addressed a press interview with some select national dailies and blogs in Awka , Anambra state capital, said three letters would be delivered to the Governors of the five South East states by the people for onward delivery to President Muhammadu Buhari and National chairmen of PDP and APC.

Comrade Iyere said the essence of the letters to President Muhammadu Buhari( retd), and the leadership

of the All Progressives Congress and the Peoples Democratic Party is to notify them of the need to zone the presidency to the South East zone.

The rallies according to Comrade Iyere would be held in Abia, Anambra, Ebonyi, Enugu and Imo States simultaneously.

Addressing the interview session later, Dr Anakwenze who is also the Ohanaeze Ndigbo Chairman in Diaspora appealed to other zones in Nigeria to give Ndigbo the needed solidarity to produce the next president of Nigeria.

This, he said when done should be a criteria to judge the difference between a Nigerian President of Igbo extraction and previous presidents we have had as according to him only an Igbo man can Champion development of Nigeria seemlessely and simultaneously.

He said an Igbo Presidency will be equitable in sharing of power, lamenting that an Igbo man hasn’t tasted Presidency of Nigeria in the last 60 years. He insisted that the magic to turn Nigeria around as a viable nation is in the hands of am Igbo man as President.

Dr Anakwenze further said: “Those we are considering for the presidential seat from Igbo are present and past governors, senators and House of Representatives members from the zone who are performers.

“We envision a Nigeria where leadership is based on the ability to work hard, where fairness reigns with a sense of direction and accountability to the various groups and for the common good of the country .

It’s now the turn of South-East region to provide good leadership for the good of all Nigerians so as to move Nigeria in a positive direction.

“For the good of Nigeria, we believe our geo-political interest should extend to ethnic regions in Nigeria that aspire to its mission of uniting all Nigerians of like minds, through the concept of ‘standing together for the betterment of the entire Nigeria

“We believe in alignment. We cannot get presidency by ourselves, even if all the Igbo vote. We are already working with people from other zones and we are in talks with them already.

“Ndigbo and some other regions believe more in a restructured Nigeria. People can feel free to have their aspirations and you can not stop them.

“There is need to restructure Nigeria to ensure true federalism based on regions or zones. We need Nigeria political structure that is based on equity, fair play, balance and equal access to political power for the good of all Nigerians.”

Dr Nwachukwu Anakwenze who is also the traditional Prime Minister of Abagana (Onowu Abagana) insisted that only an Igbo man can deliver Nigeria from it’s messed situation now and turn it to one of the five strongest economies of the world.

He pointed out that if Ndigbo are given the chance everyone in Nigeria will be pulled up. He added that whosoever candidate that emerges irrespective of the partly that GLOMIP will give the person 100 percent support and galvanize solidarity from all quarters including those who contested with the person as well as other zones of the country to ensure it becomes a success.