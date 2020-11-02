Igbo Youths, MASSOB unite with Igbo leaders on 2023 Igbo Presidency Project

…As South East Governors guarantees better future for Igbo Youths.

MAURICE OKAFOR writes that one of the major pro Biafra agitators, Movement for actualisation of a sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB) and leadership of other several Youth organisations in the zone, have agreed to join forces with the political class and other leaders from the zone, in the pursuit of Nigerian President of Igbo extraction in 2023.

The unity of purpose in the 2023 Igbo Presidency project , came a day after the Governors of the five states in the zone resolved to allocate special funds for the packaging and welfare of Youths in their respective states ,as a solution of curtailing further Youth unrest in the zone.

The above decisions which followed in sequence were reached after a two day meeting held on Thursday, October 29 and Friday, October 30, among the five South East governors, the political class irrespective of party of affiliation, other class of politicians, the representatives of the traditional institution, the clergy and Civil Society organisations as well as the youths among others.

The representatives of Movement for Actualisation of a Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB) led by Comrade UchennaMadu, and representatives of other Youth organisations led by Comrade Pascal EmekAUgwu, who were co-opted on the second day told news men that for the interest of justice and fair play to reign, they have joined the clamour for the next democratic elected president of Nigeria to come from the South East zone.

In a ten point communique made available to news men, the leader of MASSOB, Comrade UchennaMadu stated,

“We demand that South East zone be given the opportunity to be President of Nigeria in 2023.

MASSOB also called for disarming of killer herdsmen with AK 47 in the South zone, alleging that they have raped several women in their farms, killing and destruction of farmlands.

MASSOB also urged the Federal government to carve an emergency fund for repair of all Federal roads that abounds in South East region.

The Igbo Youths also demanded that the President General of Ohanaeze, Chief Nnia Nwodo, will be the one to lead the Youths and other selected Igbo leaders to meet with President Muhammadu Buhari, on yet to be a decided date.

Responding on behalf of Igbo leaders, who listened attentively while the MASSOB leader, Comrade Uchenna marshalled out the above conditions, the chairman of the South East governors forum cum Ebony state governor, Chief Dave Umahi said they concurred with all the demands once it will usher in a better understanding among the Youths and Igbo leaders, so as to ensure a violent free environment.

Earlier in the joint meeting held between the South East governors and Igbo leaders on Thursday, October 30, the South East governors had resolved to map out special funds in their respective states for guaranteeing a better future for Youths in addition to the various initiatives already on ground.

Also assured that adequate compensation will be paid to families of those killed during the EndSars violence including those of the Police and Army, etc.