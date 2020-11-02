23.3 C
Abuja
Trending Now

Victor Moses not yet ready for Russian Premier…

LMC certifies 13 stadia to host 2020/21 NPFL…

I’m coming for you, Usyk warns Joshua

Moses Simon doubtful for Leone Stars

Hon Olumoh advocates FG’s food intervention to reduce…

Buhari consoles Turkey, Greece over earthquake

Lagos tasked on conversion of 37 LCDAs to…

Nigeria, Bangladesh tradehits $144.7m

In nine months Nigeria’s E-payment transactions hit N111.29trn

Power Generation in Nigeria hits another peak in…

Features

Igbo Youths, MASSOB unite with Igbo leaders on 2023 Igbo Presidency Project

…As South East Governors guarantees better future for Igbo Youths.

MAURICE OKAFOR writes that one of the major pro Biafra agitators, Movement for actualisation of a sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB) and leadership of other several Youth organisations in the zone, have agreed to join forces with the political class and other leaders from the zone, in the pursuit of Nigerian President of Igbo extraction in 2023.

The unity of purpose in the 2023 Igbo Presidency project , came a day after the Governors of the five states in the zone resolved to allocate special funds for the packaging and welfare of Youths in their respective states ,as a solution of curtailing further Youth unrest in the zone.

The above decisions which followed in sequence were reached after a two day meeting held on Thursday, October 29 and Friday, October 30, among the five South East governors, the political class irrespective of party of affiliation, other class of politicians, the representatives of the traditional institution, the clergy and Civil Society organisations as well as the youths among others.

The representatives of Movement for Actualisation of a Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB) led by Comrade UchennaMadu, and representatives of other Youth organisations led by Comrade Pascal EmekAUgwu, who were co-opted on the second day told news men that for the interest of justice and fair play to reign, they have joined the clamour for the next democratic elected president of Nigeria to come from the South East zone.

In a ten point communique made available to news men, the leader of MASSOB, Comrade UchennaMadu stated,

“We demand that South East zone be given the opportunity to be President of Nigeria in 2023.

MASSOB also called for disarming of killer herdsmen with AK 47 in the South zone, alleging that they have raped several women in their farms, killing and destruction of farmlands.

MASSOB also urged the Federal government to carve an emergency fund for repair of all Federal roads that abounds in South East region.

The Igbo Youths also demanded that the President General of Ohanaeze, Chief Nnia Nwodo, will be the one to lead the Youths and other selected Igbo leaders to meet with President Muhammadu Buhari, on yet to be a decided date.

Responding on behalf of Igbo leaders, who listened attentively while the MASSOB leader, Comrade Uchenna marshalled out the above conditions, the chairman of the South East governors forum cum Ebony state governor, Chief Dave Umahi said they concurred with all the demands once it will usher in a better understanding among the Youths and Igbo leaders, so as to ensure a violent free environment.

Earlier in the joint meeting held between the South East governors and Igbo leaders on Thursday, October 30, the South East governors had resolved to map out special funds in their respective states for guaranteeing a better future for Youths in addition to the various initiatives already on ground.

Also assured that adequate compensation will be paid to families of those killed during the EndSars violence including those of the Police and Army, etc.

Related Posts

PMT boss shift’s ownership to drovers, expands coast

Editor

Eighteenth update on Covid-19: Sanwo-Olu grants full resumption consent to Churches,Mosques

Editor

Bina Foundation recounts inputs in Blind Football, at 2019 XMAS party for inmates

Editor

Rape, abortions, religious imperatives amidst the US GAG Rule

Editor

International Cooperation: Why China is responding to protection of lives globally

Editor

Rivers community lament non existence of electricity

Editor

People Investment TV Show Rolls Out Programme To Aide Nigerians

Editor

Lagos tasked on conversion of 37 LCDAs to LGAs

William Orji [Author]

Experts call for equity in renal care, say government intervention needed

Editor

Tension in Anambra community as traditional ruler allegedly threatens lives, destroys properties

William Orji [Author]

COVID-19 : Onwuegbu donates palliatives for the poor in Oji River Lga,Enugu state

Editor

Masquerades Attack Anglican Priest, Wife

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More