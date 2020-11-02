23.3 C
Abuja
Trending Now

Victor Moses not yet ready for Russian Premier…

LMC certifies 13 stadia to host 2020/21 NPFL…

I’m coming for you, Usyk warns Joshua

Moses Simon doubtful for Leone Stars

Hon Olumoh advocates FG’s food intervention to reduce…

Buhari consoles Turkey, Greece over earthquake

Lagos tasked on conversion of 37 LCDAs to…

Nigeria, Bangladesh tradehits $144.7m

In nine months Nigeria’s E-payment transactions hit N111.29trn

Power Generation in Nigeria hits another peak in…

Business

Nigeria, Bangladesh tradehits $144.7m

By Felix Khanoba

The two-way trade between Nigeria and Bangladesh has increased from 11.27 million dollars in 2018/2019 to a record high of 144.75 million dollars in 2019/2020.

Minister of Trade, Industry and Investment, Otunba Adeniyi Adebayo, made this known at the inauguration of the Commercial Display Room of the Bangladesh High Commission in Abuja at the weekend.

A statement made available to newsmen in Abuja on Sunday by the Special Assistant to the minister, Ifedayo Sayo, said Adebayo expressed the need to further enhance the bilateral trade.

The statement quoted the minister assaying that there are huge potentials for strengthening trade and economic relations between the two countries, which have largely remained unutilised.

“Nigeria under the visionary leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari enjoys a respectful place in the world, and it has already become the largest economy in Africa. Nigeria has taken a series of steps to diversify its export basket as too much dependence on its oil revenue cannot be a viable option.

“I fully agree with what the Hon Commerce Minister of Bangladesh has just said. There are huge potentials forstrengthening trade and economic relations between Bangladesh and Nigeria which remain largely unutilised,” he said.

On the launching of the commercial display room at the mission, Adebayo described it as an innovative idea to showcase export potentials of any country in a foreign land, adding that the move would boost the export prowess of Bangladesh.

“I am impressed to see the wide and wonderful collections of the exportables of Bangladesh in beautifully designed and tastefully decorated shelves.

“I have no doubt that the display room will go a long way to get a sense about the export potentials of Bangladesh and the investment climate in the country.

“We will also be happy to explore increased imports from Bangladesh while Bangladesh may like to consider importing products like oil and cotton, cashew nuts, among others from Nigeria.

“We are aware of Bangladesh’s unique position as being the second largest exporter of ready-made garments in the world, only after China, and we invite Bangladesh’s potential investors to come and invest jointly in Nigeria, in the sectors like textile, pharmaceutical, ceramics etc. in the various industrial zones that we are setting up in Nigeria,” the minister said.

Speaking further, Adebayo lauded members of the Nigeria-Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce (NBCC) and the Nigeria-Bangladesh Business and Technology Forum launched at the event, saying both organisations will complement the government’s efforts for stronger commercial and economic relations between the two countries.

Related Posts

‘Investment commitments in Nigeria drop to $5bn in 6 months’

Editor

Tony Elumelu Donates Technology Centre to AAU

Editor

FG engages 16 firms for NDDC forensic audit

Editor

NEPZA seeks offshore banking for free trade zones

Editor

Customs FOU intercepts vehicles, rice, others worth N10bn

Editor

CRFFN to begin collection of POF Monday

Editor

FIRS: Nami told a big lie on appointments, former staff insist

Editor

NOGASA introduces anti-vandalism sticker, trust waybill

Editor

Stakeholders converge to review automotive draft bill

Editor

FIRS outlines measures to make elite pay more taxes

Editor

FAAN to pay full month salary for May

Editor

FAAC: FG, States, LGs share N651bn for June 2020 allocation

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More