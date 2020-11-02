Power Generation in Nigeria hits another peak in two days

The Transmission Company of Nigeria(TCN)has disclosed that the country’s power sector has recorded yet another national peak generation, in two days.

Ms Ndidi Mbah, General Manager of Public Affairs at the TCN, disclosed this in a statement on Saturday.

She said that Nigeria recorded a peak power generation of 5,520.40MW at about 9:15pm on Friday, 60.90MW higher than the previous 5.459MW recorded on Wednesday.

The TCN spokesman explained that the new national peak was a result of continued collaboration among players and thegradual increase of capacity in the power sector.

According to her, the transmission company, on its part, seamlessly transmitted the new peak at a frequency of50.11Hz. through the nation’s grid, with the current capacity of 8,100MW.

Mbah noted that players in the power sector value chain have continued to work together to improve the nation’s power supply.

She urged the people to support the company and protect the power infrastructure across the country.

Mbah also asked them to desist from bush burning and burning of trash beside transmission towers or under power line cables nationwide.

It would be recalled that on August18, TCN recorded an all-time national peak of 5,420.30MW at about 9:15pm,exceeding the previous peak of 5,377.80MW recorded on August 1 by 42.50MW.

This figure was later surpassed by the figure of 5.459MW reported on October 28, with a difference of 39.2MW.