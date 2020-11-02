23.3 C
Abuja
Trending Now

Victor Moses not yet ready for Russian Premier…

LMC certifies 13 stadia to host 2020/21 NPFL…

I’m coming for you, Usyk warns Joshua

Moses Simon doubtful for Leone Stars

Hon Olumoh advocates FG’s food intervention to reduce…

Buhari consoles Turkey, Greece over earthquake

Lagos tasked on conversion of 37 LCDAs to…

Nigeria, Bangladesh tradehits $144.7m

In nine months Nigeria’s E-payment transactions hit N111.29trn

Power Generation in Nigeria hits another peak in…

Business

Power Generation in Nigeria hits another peak in two days

The Transmission Company of Nigeria(TCN)has disclosed that the country’s power sector has recorded yet another national peak generation, in two days.

Ms Ndidi Mbah, General Manager of Public Affairs at the TCN, disclosed this in a statement on Saturday.

She said that Nigeria recorded a peak power generation of 5,520.40MW at about 9:15pm on Friday, 60.90MW higher than the previous 5.459MW recorded on Wednesday.

The TCN spokesman explained that the new national peak was a result of continued collaboration among players and thegradual increase of capacity in the power sector.

According to her, the transmission company, on its part, seamlessly transmitted the new peak at a frequency of50.11Hz. through the nation’s grid, with the current capacity of 8,100MW.

Mbah noted that players in the power sector value chain have continued to work together to improve the nation’s power supply.

She urged the people to support the company and protect the power infrastructure across the country.

Mbah also asked them to desist from bush burning and burning of trash beside transmission towers or under power line cables nationwide.

It would be recalled that on August18, TCN recorded an all-time national peak of 5,420.30MW at about 9:15pm,exceeding the previous peak of 5,377.80MW recorded on August 1 by 42.50MW.

This figure was later surpassed by the figure of 5.459MW reported on October 28, with a difference of 39.2MW.

Related Posts

Kano Tractor Hire Scheme ‘Charade’: Farmers Demand Explanations

Editor

Firm to give out 2000 plots of lands to agric enthusiasts

Editor

FIRS records increase in non-oil tax revenue

Editor

NBET: Employees commend Buhari for recall of MD, Dr Amobi

Editor

FG lauds initiators of 5,000bpd Waltersmith refinery in Imo

Editor

Low oil price may persist all through 2020 – NNPC GMD

Editor

FG to set up specialized bank to fund research & development

Editor

ITF unveils 2nd phase of reviewed vision

Editor

Transcorp group announces significant new executive, non-executive Board appointments

Editor

FG sets 5-year plan to end sources of land-based marine litter

Editor

African Finance ministers, Central Bank governors meet in Abuja Monday

Editor

FBN Holdings announces N25b capital injection into FirstBank

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More