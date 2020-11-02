Rural Dev’t: Gov. Sule, Karu LG boss focus on community remodeling

From Francis Nansak ,Lafia

The Nasarawa state governor, Engineer Abdullahi Sule has reiterated his support to the policy and programmes of Honourable Akala Samuel Gajere, the chairman Karu local government area of Nasarawa state.

The governor in what appears to be a practical support with the administrative policy and programmes of the council chairman, made a donation of two million Naira cash to further support beneficiaries of the empowerment programme, stating that Akala’s vision and his exemplary leadership run concurrently and is in tandem with his dream for development of Nasarawa state.

He made the remark on Friday during the launch of empowerment programme and commissioning of aultra-modern primary health clinics in Karu town and Roguwa respectively.

In his words: “I am highly impressed and fulfilled, owing to the kind of reception accorded me ,members of my cabinet and other esteemed royal fathers present here.

“My preference for Karu is nothing much to be amazed but for the fact that Karu is in proximity to the FCT Abuja and with it attendant huge population, hence my choice of Karu, in citing some of my administration’s state wide intervention project, in order to meet the yearning of the people,” Gov. Sule pointed.

In his welcome address, the chairman, Karu local government area, Mr Samuel Akala, said the empowerment and commissioning of the ultra-modern primary health care centres was borne out of his administrative determination to complement the efforts of the federal and state governments at empowering the people and providing basic amenities for their wellbeing.

He stated that it was also a testament and resolve to leave an indelible mark in the hearts of the people.

The chairman specifically stated that the desire to support the efforts of the federal and state governments was to ensure that the burden of governance is not left on their shoulders alone, but shared by the third tier of government that is closest to the people of the grassroots.

“Today’s occasion will also witness the flag-off of the distribution of various items to empower our people. These include a car, motorcycles, grinding machines and a host of others.

“This is in fulfilment of our resolve to appreciate our people and support their struggles to earn better living. I call on the beneficiaries of these items to ensure that they make judicious use of them for their own good and that of members of their family,” Akala concluded.