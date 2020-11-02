27 C
Sudanese bids farewell to outgoin Nigerian Ambassador to Sudan

By John Okeke

H.E, President Salva Kiir Mayardit has bid farewell to the outgoing Nigerian ambassador to South Sudan Obinna Chukwuemeka Agbugba, who has concluded his tenure in South Sudan.

Ambassador Obinna Chukwuemeka Agbugba this Friday, paid a courtesy call on H.E. President Salva Kiir Mayardit in his Office where he thanked him for the support given to him during his time of duties in South Sudan.

H.E, President Salva Kiir Mayardit commended the bilateral ties and cooperation between the two Countries of South Sudan and Nigeria. During the meeting, H.E, President Salva Kiir provided the Outgoing Nigerian ambassador Obinna Chukwuemeka with the updates on the status of the implementation of the Revitalized Peace Agreement and the Nigerian ambassador applauded H.E, President Salva Kiir Mayardit for the great milestone achieved in the implementation of the Peace Agreement.

In his remarks to the media after the meeting, ambassador Obinna Chukwuemeka called upon Nigeria, Troika and Government of South Sudan to get together in order to help the people of South Sudan to enjoy the dividends of Peace by providing sustainable development and capacity building that needs to be done.

