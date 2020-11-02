U.S Presidential election: Nigerian Church leader, congregants hold prayer march for Trump, Pence

EVEREST EZIHE, writes from Owerri that as the United States Presidential election holds this Tuesday November 3, the founder of the Living Christ Mission Worldwide also, founder / Proprietor of Hezekiah University, Umudi, Imo State, the Most Rev. Daddy Hezekiah, and scores of members of the church at the weekend in Onitsha, Anambra State, drew the world’s attention with an open joint public procession – prayer march for the re-election of the United States President and Republican Party Presidential candidate, Mr. Donald Trump.



Speaking, the founder of the church noted that his commitment to give unreserved support for Trump was premised by his numerous achievements, including his protection and propagation of Christian faith; recognition of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, despite all “persecution, hatred, envy, jealousy and selfishness” the U.S President has encountered in the hands of the democrats; some countries such as China, Russia, Turkey and European countries and some big media houses.

He regretted that the Trump’s challenger, the Democratic Party Presidential candidate, Mr Joe Biden, was yet to exhibit moral and leadership characters that worth occupying the seat.

His words in the march witnessed with display of placards by the congregation, reading, “America needs a man like you, thank you God for Trump, Daddy Hezekiah prays for Trump, Pence for Israel, 2020: four more years. Trump keep America, Trump, Pence are Christians: “What necessitated this great prayer march, was Trump’s unequalled monumental global achievements, especially his moves to make peace between Israel and the United Arab Emirate (UAE), after about 58 years of unhealthy relationship, on one hand and Israel versus Bahrain, on the other hand.

Furthermore, Trump’s recognition of Jerusalem, as the capital of Israel, was indeed a giant step in the global history, without any doubt, is a bona fide territory of the nation of Israel.

“All these great achievements of this mighty man of history, President Trump, coupled with enormous persecutions against him, as a result of unprecedented hatred, envy, jealousy, bias, selfishness and wickedness, by many people in the world, Democrats, media houses and more seriously the witches who even cursed him several times and did their best to cause confusion among people with him, made me to declare a prayer march for him and seek God’s intervention for his victory at last.

In the event attended by the Chairman, National Planning Committee of the march, Prof. UrielNwanolue, the Vice Chancellor of Hezekiah University, Prof. Enoch Ajunwa, a lecturer, Dr. Jane Achukwusi, among others, the cleric said though he had not seen Trump physically, he took his time to spiritually visit him when the U. S President contracted the Coronavirus disease (COVID -19), and prayed for him.

According to him, he was encouraged by the disposition of Trump in joining politics despite being a billionaire in 2016, essentially to address moral decadence in the U. S, including the Same- sex marriage, securing the porousness of the country’s territory against the activities of the illegal immigrants coming in at will, and his rebuilding the U.S agenda.