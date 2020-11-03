27 C
Abuja
Trending Now

PHOTO NEWS

PHOTO NEWS

#EndSARS protest: Former CRS governor condenm destruction of…

*Lekki Shootings: Global Amnesty, CSOs storm panel with…

AEDC rolls out mass metering, targets 900,000 customers

NIWA proposes N6.6bn to improve inland waterways transportation

APC Caretaker Committee meets, silent on National Convention…

Army Dealt BH/ISWAP Fatal Blow, Destroy Equipment, Capture…

Engineer Sule warns public officers against extra budgetary…

ECOWAS Parliament identifies Pandemic, insecurity as threat to…

News

COVID-19: We have generated above our target, despite the pandemic- Plateau Revenue Boss

From Pwanagba Agabus, Jos

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic that has affected economies across the world, Nigeria inclusive, the Plateau State Internal Revenue Service (PSIRS) on Tuesday said it has even surpassed its revenue target between January to September, 2020.

The Agency said it was given a target of N15.91 billion for the period under review, but was able to generate N16.446 billion, which over N500 million above the target.

The PSIRS also said it has given palliative tax relief to businesses to help mitigate the effects of COVID-19.

Chairman of PSIRS, Mr Dashe Arlat disclosed this while briefing journalists about the organisation’s 2020 second and third quarter reports, held at its headquarters in Jos, the State Capital.

Arlat said, “The first quarter collection was N7, 203, 329, 641.61 billion; the second and third quarters were N2, 196, 735, 606.11 billion and N7, 046, 895, 357.27 billion respectively, while the grand is N16, 446, 960, 604.99 billion for the three quarters.

“As a sensitive and responsive government, the Service recognised the suffering of businesses across the State and quickly introduced palliative tax relief measures to help mitigate the adverse effects of the COVID-19 on Plateau businesses.

According to him, the palliative measures include; ” Extension of timelines for filing of annual returns, waiver of penalties and interests charged due to late returns and reduction of interest for late payments.

Others are, “Granting 1% bonus to all tax payers who file returns early, suspension of enforcement of outstanding tax liabilities and reduction of taxes payable by informal sector businesses by 50%, among others”, he stressed.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

Governor Ihedioha calls for goodwill

Editor

Nigerian Naval committed to securing Gulf of Guinea – CNS

Editor

Environment Correspondents greet Norway on National Day

Editor

Reps ask govs to stop evacuation of Almajirai amidst coronavirus

Editor

Nestle, NNPC, Others Donate to Kano COVID-19 Fund

Editor

Projects: Justice Galadima Wants Engineers To Explore Contract Law

Editor

How Keystone Bank, Officials Defrauded Dozzy Oil Group Chairman of N885million 

Editor

Covid -19: Nigeria records 10 new cases, 3 in FCT, 7 in Lagos

Editor

How media, citizens’ roles can reduce corruption, drive behavioural change – NCTO

Editor

Caption is wrong it should be “Why The Supreme Court Cannot Reverse It’s Judgment on Zamafara APC Political Imbroglio – Group

Editor

Air Component of Operation HADARIN DAJI kill some bandits in Katsina

Editor

Poor power supply: Gbajabiamila meets Ministers, CBN Gov, NERC

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More