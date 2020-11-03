COVID-19: We have generated above our target, despite the pandemic- Plateau Revenue Boss

From Pwanagba Agabus, Jos

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic that has affected economies across the world, Nigeria inclusive, the Plateau State Internal Revenue Service (PSIRS) on Tuesday said it has even surpassed its revenue target between January to September, 2020.

The Agency said it was given a target of N15.91 billion for the period under review, but was able to generate N16.446 billion, which over N500 million above the target.

The PSIRS also said it has given palliative tax relief to businesses to help mitigate the effects of COVID-19.

Chairman of PSIRS, Mr Dashe Arlat disclosed this while briefing journalists about the organisation’s 2020 second and third quarter reports, held at its headquarters in Jos, the State Capital.

Arlat said, “The first quarter collection was N7, 203, 329, 641.61 billion; the second and third quarters were N2, 196, 735, 606.11 billion and N7, 046, 895, 357.27 billion respectively, while the grand is N16, 446, 960, 604.99 billion for the three quarters.

“As a sensitive and responsive government, the Service recognised the suffering of businesses across the State and quickly introduced palliative tax relief measures to help mitigate the adverse effects of the COVID-19 on Plateau businesses.

According to him, the palliative measures include; ” Extension of timelines for filing of annual returns, waiver of penalties and interests charged due to late returns and reduction of interest for late payments.

Others are, “Granting 1% bonus to all tax payers who file returns early, suspension of enforcement of outstanding tax liabilities and reduction of taxes payable by informal sector businesses by 50%, among others”, he stressed.