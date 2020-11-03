34 C
Abuja
Trending Now

Lagos Judicial Panel of Inquiry as a Kangaroo…

Cybersecurity readiness, resilience is a journey not a…

COVID-19 deaths increase in Africa -WHO

Lt. Anyanwu takes over as Spokesperson Sector 2…

NCC approves e-SIM trial for MTN, 9mobile

BENUE: Coalition of CSOs Charges BNSG on Budget…

KEDCO begins implementation of service-based tariff

NAF partners Family Homes Funds to provide affordable…

Kano agro-pastoral project to construct 70KM rural roads

NAF deny receiving alert on Chibok attack

Business

KEDCO begins implementation of service-based tariff

From Maduabuchi Nmeribeh, Kano

The Management of Kano Electricity Distribution Company (KEDCO) has resumed implementation of the revised service-based tariff following an earlier suspension by the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC).

According to a Statement by KEDCO’s Head of Corporate Communications, Ibrahim Sani Shawai, the new tariff commenced November, 1, as pre-paid customers will be the first set of customers to partake in the implementation while post-paid customers will have the new tariff reflected in their November bill.

The Statement added that, “the new tariff has some modifications to them in favour of our numerous customers as customers in band A, B and C are now to get some discounts. Customers on Band A will enjoy 10 % reduction on the approved Service Based Tariff, Band B will enjoy 10.5 % reduction while Band C customers will enjoy 31% reduction.

“Furthermore, Band D and E customers will have no change in their tariff as theirs have been frozen.

” We herewith assure our customers of good returns on their investment as KEDCO will continue to improve service delivery in line with the service outline for the new tariff.”

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

‘Nigeria losing huge revenue from free trade scheme’

Editor

Lekoil: Resolute in the face of setback

Editor

Digital info banker, Fata Super System opens Abuja headquarters

Editor

Domestic flights to resume 21st June -FG

Editor

78 firms bid for NNPC’s pipelines, depots repair contracts

Editor

KEDCO To Customers: We Have Enough Meters For Distribution

Editor

NIMC can help improve security situation, fight corruption – Organise Labour

Editor

Under My Watch, NAAT ‘ll Be Radically Transformed – Nwokomma

Editor

NSE: Market indices extend positive sentiment

Editor

Senate passes 2021 Appropriation Bill to 2nd reading

Editor

Forex non-repatriation: CBN directs banks to submit names, BVN of defaulting exporters

Editor

Forex: CBN injects $218.41m, CNY 18m into Retail SMIS

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More