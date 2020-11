KEDCO begins implementation of service-based tariff

From Maduabuchi Nmeribeh, Kano

The Management of Kano Electricity Distribution Company (KEDCO) has resumed implementation of the revised service-based tariff following an earlier suspension by the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC).

According to a Statement by KEDCO’s Head of Corporate Communications, Ibrahim Sani Shawai, the new tariff commenced November, 1, as pre-paid customers will be the first set of customers to partake in the implementation while post-paid customers will have the new tariff reflected in their November bill.

The Statement added that, “the new tariff has some modifications to them in favour of our numerous customers as customers in band A, B and C are now to get some discounts. Customers on Band A will enjoy 10 % reduction on the approved Service Based Tariff, Band B will enjoy 10.5 % reduction while Band C customers will enjoy 31% reduction.

“Furthermore, Band D and E customers will have no change in their tariff as theirs have been frozen.

” We herewith assure our customers of good returns on their investment as KEDCO will continue to improve service delivery in line with the service outline for the new tariff.”