34 C
Abuja
Trending Now

Lagos Judicial Panel of Inquiry as a Kangaroo…

Cybersecurity readiness, resilience is a journey not a…

COVID-19 deaths increase in Africa -WHO

Lt. Anyanwu takes over as Spokesperson Sector 2…

NCC approves e-SIM trial for MTN, 9mobile

BENUE: Coalition of CSOs Charges BNSG on Budget…

KEDCO begins implementation of service-based tariff

NAF partners Family Homes Funds to provide affordable…

Kano agro-pastoral project to construct 70KM rural roads

NAF deny receiving alert on Chibok attack

News

Lt. Anyanwu takes over as Spokesperson Sector 2 Operation Lafiya Dole NA

By Chuks Oyema-Aziken

Lt. Kennedy Anyanwu has been appointed Acting Assistant Director Army Public Relations (Ag ADAPR) for Sector 2 Operation Lafiya Dole (OPLD) of the Nigerian Army.

He assumed office on Sunday 1 Nov 2020 in Damaturu the Yobe State State capital.

Before his appointment as the Spokesperson for Sector 2 OPLD Lt. Anyanwu was a Staff Officer 3 in charge of Information/Publication and Social Media in Headquarters Directorate of Army Public Relations in Abuja.

Speaking during the Handing and taking over ceremony, the past Ag ADAPR Lt C. P. Oteh commended all officers and soldiers of Sector 2 for supporting him during his tenure. He also commended the State Chapter of the Nigerian Union Journalists.

He further admonished them to extend same good working relationship to his successor, stressing that he has no iota of doubt in the capabilities of the new Spokesperson in handling Media and Public Relations Affairs of the Sector.

The New Spokesperson in his remarks thanked the past Ag ADAPR and wished him well in his endeavours. He also reassured Journalists in the State of robust media partnership with the Headquarters Sector 2 OPLD.

He disclosed that his tenure will open more channels of media parley with Press Men in State and as well organize seminars and workshop for journalists and social media bloggers to enhance their accuracy and timely reportage of Army activities to the general public which is in line with the vision of the Commander Sector 2 OPLD Brig Gen OO Oluyede.

The highlights of the event were the signing of the Handing and Taking Over note and group photograph.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

Zamfara communities advise Matawalle against reception ceremonies

Editor

Give birth to only children you can cater for- Sanusi cautions Muslims

Editor

Prosecute People Without Face Masks In Markets, Commercial Vehicles, Ganduje Orders Security Agencies

Editor

Lafiaji-Lekki Residents Demand Answers Over Dunmark Coy Activities

Editor

COVID-19: Greg Ibe donates equipment, 850 bags of rice, other items to Abia govt

Editor

Projects: Justice Galadima Wants Engineers To Explore Contract Law

Editor

Plateau Govt. organises special prayers for peace, progress of state

Editor

OPINION: Keniebi Okoko’s leadership skills as a template for Niger Delta youth

Editor

Late Justice Tom Yakubu, An Astute of Jurist – Gov. Bello

Editor

Aregbesola explains real mission of Chinese Medics

Editor

NASENI, lawmaker train Plateau youths on automobile services

Editor

Steer clear from Biafra land, IPOB tells Miyetti Allah vigilante

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More