Lt. Anyanwu takes over as Spokesperson Sector 2 Operation Lafiya Dole NA

By Chuks Oyema-Aziken

Lt. Kennedy Anyanwu has been appointed Acting Assistant Director Army Public Relations (Ag ADAPR) for Sector 2 Operation Lafiya Dole (OPLD) of the Nigerian Army.

He assumed office on Sunday 1 Nov 2020 in Damaturu the Yobe State State capital.

Before his appointment as the Spokesperson for Sector 2 OPLD Lt. Anyanwu was a Staff Officer 3 in charge of Information/Publication and Social Media in Headquarters Directorate of Army Public Relations in Abuja.

Speaking during the Handing and taking over ceremony, the past Ag ADAPR Lt C. P. Oteh commended all officers and soldiers of Sector 2 for supporting him during his tenure. He also commended the State Chapter of the Nigerian Union Journalists.

He further admonished them to extend same good working relationship to his successor, stressing that he has no iota of doubt in the capabilities of the new Spokesperson in handling Media and Public Relations Affairs of the Sector.

The New Spokesperson in his remarks thanked the past Ag ADAPR and wished him well in his endeavours. He also reassured Journalists in the State of robust media partnership with the Headquarters Sector 2 OPLD.

He disclosed that his tenure will open more channels of media parley with Press Men in State and as well organize seminars and workshop for journalists and social media bloggers to enhance their accuracy and timely reportage of Army activities to the general public which is in line with the vision of the Commander Sector 2 OPLD Brig Gen OO Oluyede.

The highlights of the event were the signing of the Handing and Taking Over note and group photograph.