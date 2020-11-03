34 C
Abuja
Trending Now

Lagos Judicial Panel of Inquiry as a Kangaroo…

Cybersecurity readiness, resilience is a journey not a…

COVID-19 deaths increase in Africa -WHO

Lt. Anyanwu takes over as Spokesperson Sector 2…

NCC approves e-SIM trial for MTN, 9mobile

BENUE: Coalition of CSOs Charges BNSG on Budget…

KEDCO begins implementation of service-based tariff

NAF partners Family Homes Funds to provide affordable…

Kano agro-pastoral project to construct 70KM rural roads

NAF deny receiving alert on Chibok attack

Cover

NAF deny receiving alert on Chibok attack

By Chuks Oyema-Aziken

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has described as spurious allegation that it failed to respond to suspected Boko Haram insurgents attack on Takulashi Village in Shikarkir Ward, Chibok Local Government Area (LGA) of Borno State in the morning of Sunday, 1 November 2020.

An online platform had alleged that NAF did not respond to calls for support citing information obtained from supposed “military sources.

NAF in a response to the allegation, through its spokesman Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola declared that there is absolutely no iota of truth in the spurious allegations.

He said “Indeed, we ordinarily would not have responded to such baseless, unfounded allegations but for the need to set the record straight as well as reaffirm the NAF’s unflinching commitment to ensuring the security of Nigeria and Nigerians, wherever they may reside in the Country.

“For the avoidance of doubt, it must be stated that the NAF did not receive any call for support regarding an attack at Takulashi Village in Chibok LGA on 1 November 2020.

“Had any such report been received, the NAF, in its characteristic responsiveness, would have certainly taken appropriate action. Indeed, the report rightly remarked that “if air support came on time, one or two air strikes would have decimated them”.

“However, no request in this regard was made to the Air Task Force of Operation LAFIYA DOLE (ATF OPLD) on the said date. Accordingly, it was very wrong of the report to state, without any basis, that the NAF ‘ignored rescue calls’.

“It is pertinent to highlight that the NAF, through the ATF OPLD, has flown over 26,000 hours of Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) and air interdiction missions as well as close air support missions in support of Operation LAFIYA DOLE in the last 5 years.

“The NAF has been working ‘hand-in-glove’ with other security agencies and has a crop of well-trained, highly-motivated young pilots that are ever ready and willing to respond to emergencies, whenever called upon. Hence, it is utterly ludicrous to insinuate that the NAF would fail to respond to any such situation, if called upon. The general public is therefore enjoined to discountenance the evidently false report.

“It is equally disingenuous of the online medium to refer to an isolated incident that had its peculiar nuances of predisposition to collateral damage as a basis for justifying their blatantly false claims. This smacks of gross unprofessionalism and obvious deliberate intent at mischief.

“The NAF, as a professional and disciplined force, has and will continue to do its utmost to ensure the security of Nigeria and Nigerians across the Country. We remain resolute in performing our function and will continue to work in synergy with other security agencies to rid the Country of insurgents. Hence, we will not be distracted by such evidently orchestrated attempts to tarnish the hard-earned, good image of the Service.”

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

Editor

Demolished Kaduna APC secretariat: Go to court, Uba Sani tells Sen Hunkuyi

Editor

Gambari assumes duty as Buhari’s Chief of Staff

Editor

Shippers’ Council, OPS reject 400% hike in shipping charges

Editor

Overall Commander of Kogi Kidnappers arrested with 20 Gang members (PHOTOS)

Editor

NDDC: N/Delta agitators back NASS over 40bn probe

Editor

#ENDSARS: We received $400,000 in donations already – Group

Editor

FIRS: Nami told a big lie on appointments, former staff insist

Editor

Dangote To Ohanaeze: Denies involvement in haulage of almajirai to the South

Editor

Nigeria’s COVID-19 confirm case hit 981with 108 new cases

Editor

Senate confirms Buharia��s CBN dep govs, MPC nominees

Editor

Petrol subsidy hits N774 million daily

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More