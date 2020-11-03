34 C
Abuja
Trending Now

Lagos Judicial Panel of Inquiry as a Kangaroo…

Cybersecurity readiness, resilience is a journey not a…

COVID-19 deaths increase in Africa -WHO

Lt. Anyanwu takes over as Spokesperson Sector 2…

NCC approves e-SIM trial for MTN, 9mobile

BENUE: Coalition of CSOs Charges BNSG on Budget…

KEDCO begins implementation of service-based tariff

NAF partners Family Homes Funds to provide affordable…

Kano agro-pastoral project to construct 70KM rural roads

NAF deny receiving alert on Chibok attack

Education

NECO to resume 2020 SSCE Nov. 9

By Felix Khanoba

The National Examinations Council (NECO) says it will resume the conduct of the 2020 Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE) on 9 November.

NECO said it had earlier postponed the SSCE due to security challenges occasioned by the #ENDSARS protests.

Azeez Sani, spokesman of NECO, disclosed this in a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja on Monday.

The statement read: “The National Examinations Council (NECO) wishes to inform candidates, schools and other stakeholders of the resumption of the 2020 Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE) in all states and the FCT from Monday 9th November 2020.

“The Council was constrained to postpone the examinations indefinitely on Monday 25th October 2020 due to security challenges occasioned by the ENDSARS protests, which disrupted the smooth conduct of the examinations in some parts of the Country.

“Following the return of normalcy in the states and FCT, the examinations will now continue with a new Time-Table from Monday 9th November, 2020 to Saturday 28th November, 2020.

“This new Time-Table will be made available to the general public, schools and candidates from Wednesday 4th November, 2020. The Time-Table can also be seamlessly downloaded from the NECO official website: www.neco.gov.ng

“The Council thanks the general public and candidates for their patience and understanding during the period the SSCE was suspended. NECO assures the general public of quality service in the discharge of her statutory responsibilities at all times.”

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

JAMB’s colloquium: Experts fault use of tunnels, fumigation for COVID-19

Editor

GO Varsity gets 8 new professors, others

Editor

‘Some graduates not getting job because of statement of result’

Editor

School proprietor tasks govt on education budget

Editor

Adamawa Varsity ready for resumption- VC

Editor

UN bodies seek sexuality education in school curriculum

Editor

Schools resume in Imo today

Editor

SERVICOM: TETFund unveils Service Charter

Editor

‘No going back on selection process for ABU new VC’

Editor

Almajiris need to benefit from UBE programmes – Senate

Editor

Buhari hails Nigerian student for returning missing wallet full of money

Editor

Kogi Governor Sacks State Uni. VC, Poly Rector

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More