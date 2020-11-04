2021 budget: Lawyers hail Ganduje’s commitment to education

From Maduabuchi Nmeribeh, Kano

Kano state Governor, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has been hailed for given utmost priority to the education sector in the 2021 proposed budget, with the allocation of 25 per cent of the entire budget to the sector.

Lawyers For Sustainable Democracy in Nigeria, commended Ganduje for his giant strides in education sector, while calling on other northern Governors to emulate Kano.

In a letter of commendation to Ganduje, signed by the National Coordinator, Bar. Muhammad Zubair, the group noted that, “we commend your initiative for allocating 25% of the proposed budget to education sector. This indicates that you have great commitment towards developing the state by investing in the education sector.”

The letter acknowledged that: “The 25% allocation to education is in line with UNESCO’s guidelines and other international best practices. It also shows genuine commitment of the governor over free and compulsory education policy in the state.”

They added that, “the integration of Almajiri system in the education sector has proved that governor Ganduje is concerned with the yearnings and aspirations of the people of the state.”

The lawyers also hailed the inclusion of citizens in the formulation of the fiscal document, the group acknowledges with gladdened mind.

“We commend your administration Sir, for conducting town hall meetings in the 5 Emirates, where public opinions were sought and collated before arriving at the final document that was submitted to the State Assembly,” they added.

According to them, Ganduje’s style of leadership paved way for public inclusion in the budget process, which ultimately, makes room for people-oriented fiscal policy, “which is aimed at further developing the state with self-contributed content.

“We call on other Northern state governors to emulate Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano state in investing in education for the development of the people. As education is the bedrock of sustainable development of any nation.”