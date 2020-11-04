27 C
Abuja
Trending Now

Implement previous probe reports not another probe

Sowore’s Offending Noisiness

Why Nasarawa must key into digital economy-Engineer Sule

‘Let’s Work Together’: France’s Macron Congratulates Biden

US Election: Atiku, Saraki Congratulate Biden On Victory

I’m already preparing for work — Biden

PMB congratulates Biden, says Nigeria looks forward to…

Party stalwart urges INEC to thread with caution…

FG seeks support of South-East leaders on social…

This election is far from over – Trump

News

2021 budget: Lawyers hail Ganduje’s commitment to education

From Maduabuchi Nmeribeh, Kano

Kano state Governor, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has been hailed for given utmost priority to the education sector in the 2021 proposed budget, with the allocation of 25 per cent of the entire budget to the sector.

Lawyers For Sustainable Democracy in Nigeria, commended Ganduje for his giant strides in education sector, while calling on other northern Governors to emulate Kano.

In a letter of commendation to Ganduje, signed by the National Coordinator, Bar. Muhammad Zubair, the group noted that, “we commend your initiative for allocating 25% of the proposed budget to education sector. This indicates that you have great commitment towards developing the state by investing in the education sector.”

The letter acknowledged that: “The 25% allocation to education is in line with UNESCO’s guidelines and other international best practices. It also shows genuine commitment of the governor over free and compulsory education policy in the state.”

They added that, “the integration of Almajiri system in the education sector has proved that governor Ganduje is concerned with the yearnings and aspirations of the people of the state.”

The lawyers also hailed the inclusion of citizens in the formulation of the fiscal document, the group acknowledges with gladdened mind.

“We commend your administration Sir, for conducting town hall meetings in the 5 Emirates, where public opinions were sought and collated before arriving at the final document that was submitted to the State Assembly,” they added.

According to them, Ganduje’s style of leadership paved way for public inclusion in the budget process, which ultimately, makes room for people-oriented fiscal policy, “which is aimed at further developing the state with self-contributed content.

“We call on other Northern state governors to emulate Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano state in investing in education for the development of the people. As education is the bedrock of sustainable development of any nation.”

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

Zamfara govt orders civil servants, politicians to attend special preaching

Editor

COVID-19: One out of two patients in Enugu discharged

Editor

Buhari inducts three fighter aircraft to tackle insecurity

Editor

Ugwuanyi offers scholarship, financial support to 10-year-old brutalized child

Editor

Katsina killings: Arewa youths demand release of Shariff allegedly arrested for insulting president aide

Editor

Pass anti-grazing law to guarantee security in South East, ADF

Editor

Southern Kaduna: Why Buhari must summon stakeholders meeting – Sen. Shehu Sani

Editor

Kano Agro Pastoral Project To Spend $9 Million On Milk Collection Centres

Editor

League Decry Continued Neglect of South East by President Buhari

Editor

Environment Correspondents greet Norway on National Day

Editor

COVID-19: Governor Bello Lifts Ban on Religious Congregations in Kogi

Editor

Foreign Affairs Minister Geoffrey Onyema commend IHRC Nigeria

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More