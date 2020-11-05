23 C
*Group hails Army over rescue of kidnapped nursing mothers, children*

The Arewa Citizens for Good Governance (ACGG) has commended the Nigerian Army’s Operation Sahel Sanity for rescuing nursing mothers and children kidnapped by bandits in Diskuru village in Faskari Local Government Area of Katsina State.

In a statement signed by its Publicity Secretary, Aminu Abubakar, on Wednesday, the group said it is “impressed” by this feat, especially as the victims “regained their freedom without any harm even though five of the bandits that abducted them were killed during the operation”.
 
Recall that a statement by the Acting Director, Defence Media Operations, Brig. Gen. Benard Onyeuko on Saturday said troops of Operation Sahel Sanity responded to a distress call at Diskuru village of Faskari Local Government Area in Katsina State and engaged bandits in a gunfire.

He noted that several of the bandits were killed while others escaped with gunshot wounds.

And according to the Arewa group, the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. TY Buratai deserves adulation for continuing to provide the kind of leadership that allows the Army to perform its statutory functions in manners that attract admiration and commendation. 
 
The Arewa Citizens for Good Governance further commended the dedication of the troops to the war against banditry and insurgency while noting that they would be able to post even better results if citizens demonstrated a similar level of dedication in supporting the troops to defeat evil.

The group also urged the Nigerian Army to work with other security agencies and the local authorities in the area to trail and apprehend several of the bandits who fled with gunshot wounds from the encounter.  

According to the ACCG, the bandits must be discouraged from operating in the area because of their new tendency of causing international incidents for Nigeria like when they abducted an American in Niger Republic and crossed with him into Nigeria’s territory where the United States military had to work with Nigerian authorities to free the hostage.

It, however, appealed to Nigerians to increase the level support they are presently giving to the military and other security agencies since this is strategic to Nigeria defeating the forces that are bent on making life brutish and short for citizens.

