News SECURITY

KAROTA recruits 700 personnel to spread across four new emirates

From Maduabuchi Nmeribeh, Kano

The Kano Road Traffic Agency (KAROTA) has concluded plans to strengthen its manpower with the recruitment of over 700 personnel to adequately cover the four new Emirates in Kano state.

The Managing Director of the Agency, Bappa Babba Dan Agundi told journalists in his office that already, deployment of its personnel to the four new Emirates has commenced.

According to him, “the template of the deployment of KAROTA personnel to the four new emirates is in furtherance of compliance to traffic rules in all nooks and crannies of the state.”

He added that the deployment of KAROTA staff to the emirates is to complement the rapid development in Bichi, Rano, Gaya and Karaye emirate councils.

He said that plans have also been concluded to recruit over 700 new personnel to reinforce the existing over 2500 manpower capacity of the agency.

The KAROTA boss, however, warned that the Agency is vigilant over the possible return of street hawkers to non designated trading spaces in the metropolis, he cautioned that violators would confront the wrath of the law.

He added that, “we are strict with ensuring those street hawkers, who were evacuated do not return back to cause unwarranted hardship on Kano road users.

“we are partnering with KARMA to address the issue of pot holes, there are strategic areas of repairs on our roads, that would require our input on how these repair works would be conducted to technically help lessen gridlocks on our roads.”

