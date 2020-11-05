LG polls: Be fair to all parties, Emir of Bichi urges KANSIEC

From Maduabuchi Nmeribeh, Kano

The Emir of Bichi, Alhaji Nasiru Ado Bayero, has urged the management of Kano State Independent Electoral commission (KANSIEC) to ensure conduct of free and fair elections in the forthcoming Local Government elections in the state.

The Royal Father tasked the electoral umpire to carry all participating political parties along so as to justify the confidence repose in them.

He spoke while receiving the management of KANSIEC who paid him a visit at his Palace as part of a one day sensitization exercise for stakeholders from nine Local Government Areas in Bichi Emirate Council.

The sensitization exercise was part of preparations for the January 16th 2021 Local Governments polls in the state.

The Emir urged politicians not to see election as a do or die affair, urging them tobconcede defeat and support winners for the entire hood and development of the state.

In his remarks, the KANSIEC chairman, Prof. Garba Ibrahim Sheka said they were at the Emir’s palace to seek for his blessing and intimate him of the Commission’s preparations to conduct Local Government elections next year as the tenure of local governments chairmen and counselors is expiring on February 2021, hence the need for a new leadership.

The AUTHORITY reports that at the sensitization venue that was held at local council’s conference Hall, Prof. Sheka said this time around the Commission had planned to take the sensitization to Emirates headquarters to enlighten stakeholders from local governments in the respective Emirates on the election process and stressed the need for all to play their roles positively for a better result.

He added that, ” we come to remind you the need of having peaceful elections, enlighten all on the process of the election including the dos and donts and other stipulated guidelines.”

Speaking on the preparations for the election, Sheka reiterated that plans are in the pipeline in ensuring smooth conduct of the exercise as headquarters of the emirates will be use as centers for distribution of election materials.

” We are going to use the five emirates headquarters to distribute election materials in order to have easiness especially non-sensitive materials at least a month before the day of the polls,” he noted.

In their seperate remarks, Bichi Local Government chairman, Alhaji Sani Mukaddas and his counterpart of Dambatta Alhaji Idris Haruna Zago said they will mobilize their people on the need to play politics without bitterness and remain peaceful throughout the election process.