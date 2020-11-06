Afaigboefuna Idemili celebrates new yam festival in grand style

Abatete, a community in Idemili North Local Government Area of Anambra State went agog on Sunday as the area chapter of Afaigboefuna, a socio-cultural organization championing the promotion of the norms and values of Ndị Igbo, held its 2020 new yam festival.



The colorful event which reached a crescendo the moment that the group’s founder, Senator Dr. Patrick Ifeanyi Ubah arrived was indeed a sight to behold and one that left a memorable and indelible mark on the minds of the participants.

Addressing the gathering, Senator Ubah commended them for upholding the norms and traditions of the Igbo people. He also thanked the communities for their support towards achieving the sole objective of the group which is the promotion and sustenance of our core values and belief system as proud Ndi Igbo.

Senator Dr Ifeanyi Ubah who represents Anambra South at the upper chamber of the National Assembly further assured them that he will always utilize every lawful means to promote the interests of Ndị Igbo.



Present at the event were traditional rulers from the various communities in the local government as well as many sons and daughters of the zone including Ndi Nze na Ozo and President generals of different towns.

The traditional rulers who warmly welcomed the Senator unanimously thanked him for his various roles aimed at promoting the Igbo cause.

They also showered encomuims on him and expressed their unalloyed support for his patriotic efforts.



Other dignitaries at the event include the group’s state Coordinator, Hon. Mba Mba Iloka ,the group’s Coordinator in Idemili North Local Government Hon. Felix Okechukwu(Convener), Hon Francis Okoye the Zonal Coordinator of the group for Anambra central zone, Pastor best, Williams ifeanyichukwu Ikenze(Ojadili Igbo), Ebere Ngini as well as other stakeholders and lovers of Igbo culture and tradition.

On display at the colourful occasion were several side attractions that stimulates nostalgia and promotes the cultural heritage of our people like Native wrestling competitions, masquerades Competition from all the wards in Idemili North, ward Women Cultural dance lead by the LG woman leader Mrs. Blessing Ezinne Odibe and issuing of traditional staff (Ofo Igbo) to the Igwe Afaigbo Efuna gburugburu Hon Felix Okechukwu by His Highness Ezeoba Nri Ramas Okoye Asuzu (Akajiofor Igbo)



Indeed Afa igbo efuna Idemili North brought huge excitement that shook the very foundations of Anambra Central.

Amb. Ngozi Chinenye Okafor.

Senior Special Assistant Media and Publicity to the local government Coordinator.