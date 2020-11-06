Gov. Masari urges FG to support pilgrimage

The Executive Governor of Katsina State, his Excellency, Governor Aminu Masari has urged the Federal Government of Nigeria to support Pilgrimage and Religious activities in the country. He made this known during a sensitization visit by the Executive Secretary of the Nigeria Christian Pilgrim Commission, Rev. Yakubu Pam at the Katsina State Government House recently.

Governor Masari explained that Nigeria is a religious country and as such the National Hajj Commission and the Nigeria Christian Pilgrim Commission should be supported to achieve their mandates and run their programmes. In his words, “it is better for the Federal Government to help control and regulate pilgrimage activities to ensure that the image of the country is portrayed in a good light”.

He further explained that every Nigeria citizen has the right to consular services once they are out of the shores of the country and as such Medical and security services should be provided for every citizen who performs Muslims and Christian Pilgrimage to the Holy Land.

His Excellency commended the Hajj Commission and NCPC on how they have been able to institutionalize both Organizations over the years. According to him, “the Hajj Commission and NCPC were initiated by the House of Representative, then the Senate agreed and it finally got the approval of the President”. Adding that over the years both Commissions have expanded and are doing well.

He promised to support Christian pilgrimage and to ensure that every citizen is given their rights in the State. In his words, “I will do everything humanly possible to see that NCPC succeeds”.

He appealed to religious Leaders in the country to preach against strife and competition. According to him, “religion is about doing what is right and what God says. “We should focus on doing what is right rather than competing”, he added.

Speaking earlier, the Executive Secretary of the Nigeria Christian Pilgrim Commission, Rev. Yakubu Pam, commended His Excellency the Governor of Katsina State for the inter-faith harmony that exist in the State between Christians and Muslims which is worthy of emulation in the north.

He thanked him for his support to the Commission and Christians in the State. According to him, “I want to thank you for not showing differences and for fulfilling your promise in building the CAN Secretariat.

He commended his inclusive leadership of carrying everyone along from the grass root to the top. According to him, “continue the good work so that those who have not known the dividends of good governance and leadership will learn and test it in your administration”.

He explained that the Insecurity situation in the country has brought development backwards especially in the Northern States. In his words, watching you from afar, I discovered that God has given you the wisdom to manage the situation in Katsina State. “We are proud of you and we believe that other states will learn from you”. He added, “The days of Katsina State to rise up and shine will soon be here and will all enjoy the dividends of democracy”.