Education

NUJ ex-Chairman makes list as Gov. Bello constitutes governing council for Varsity

From Noah Ocheni, Lokoja

The former Chairman of Kogi state council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) Comrade Ali Atabor, has been appointed as a member of the governing

council of Prince Abubakar Audu University, Anyigba.

The appointment came sequel to the reconstitution of Governing Councils for some of the tertiary institutions in the state.

“The State and in line with the Law establishing the Institutions, the Governor approved the names of Chairmen and Members of the State’s Tertiary Institutions Governing Councils,” the government said.

In a letter signed by the Secretary to the State Government, Folashade Ayoade Arike, the governor congratulated all Chairmen and Members of the respective Governing Councils

Meanwhile, the Kogi State Council of NUJ, on Wednesday lauded Governor Yahaya Bello on the appointment of the former Chairman of the union, Alhaji Ali Atabor as member of the governing council of Prince Abuabkar Audu university Anyigba.

A statement by the Chairman and Secretary , Alhaji Momohjimoh Adeiza and Alhaji Adamu Seidu, described the appointment as a great honour to the union and its members.

They expressed gratitude to the governor and assured him of the continued support of all members of the union for his administration.

The statement congratulated Comrade Ali Atabor on his well deserved appointment as member of the governing council of the prestigious university.

The Union therefore advised him to be a worthy ambassador of the union in the cause of discharging his responsibility as member of the governing council.

