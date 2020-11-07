Boko Haram: Again, Gov. Zulum meets Buhari, advocates political solution

Gov. Babagana Zulum of Borno on Friday updated President Muhammadu Buhari on security development in the state and advocated for political solution to end what he described as “madness’’ afflicting the state.

The governor, who stated this at the end of a closed door meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the State House, Abuja, on Friday, also updated the president on the gradual return of peace to Borno.

He disclosed that the state government had successfully facilitated the return of over 100,000 Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) to their ancestral homes.

According to him, the kinetic measures currently being applied will not be enough to solve the security problems in the state.

The governor said the youth of the state must be empowered by all levels of government to be able to live a meaningful life.

“I’m glad to inform Nigerians that there is gradual return of peace to the north east region particularly in Borno State.

“Government has started resettlement of people to their ancestral home.

“We have received tremendous support from the Nigerian military, from the paramilitary, ministry of finance, Humanitarian Affairs and its agencies especially NEMA, North East Development Commission and others.

“The gradually return of people to their respective localities is a symbol of peace, so far so good we are doing well.

“We need continuous support from the Nigerian military, we need sustainable support to ensure that this madness is brought to an end.’’

He called for the creation of jobs for the youth and the provision of enabling environment for citizens to return to their homes to resume their normal lives.

“The kenetic measures will not solve the problem, there must be some certain political solutions. Among the political solutions are the issues of supporting the Nigerian youths… with a means to earning their livelihood.

“As I have earlier said before, there is need for us to address the root causes of the problem. One of the greatest root causes of the insurgency is poverty.

“So, government at all levels must provide job opportunities to the youths, enabling environment for the poor to have access to their farmlands. That is what I have been advocating for since I assumed the mantle of leadership as governor of Borno State.

“We want to encourage people return to their communities, people to have access to their farmlands, their livestock farms, aquaculture farms.

“I think this is the only solution. Military solution alone will never solve the problem.’’

On the issue of ENDSARS, the governor lauded the inhabitants of Borno, especially the youths, for not participating in the protest, and called on all Nigerians to always shun destructive actions while embarking on protests.

Zulum traced the origin of Boko Haram insurgency to protest against police brutality in Maiduguri, the state capital.

“I am calling on all Nigerians especially the youths to be very careful.

“The whole Boko Haram saga started as a result of the protest by some youths in Maiduguri against the use of helmet by motorcycle riders, you have seen the situation now.

“Over one million people have been displaced and the most affected population are the vulnerable, the youths. Some of those that led the protests have left Borno State, they are either staying in Abuja or Lagos or abroad. we have to be very careful.

“So in Borno State, the entire situation did not take such dimension as that of Lagos because we told them to sit down and examine the situation and recall the past when the situation was so bad.

“Now, there is emerging peace in Borno State and we don’t want anybody to disrupt the peace.

“The youths are with us, we are taking very good care of them, palliatives we are distributed to them as at when due, we are giving them some certain financial support.

“And I think the best way every Nigerian should seek for his/her right is through legitimate means, otherwise we are not going anywhere. Peace is very important,’’ he added.