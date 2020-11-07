China makes decisive achievements in building a moderately prosperous society in all respects

The recent fifth plenary session of the 19th Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC) fully recognized China’s huge economic and social progress achieved during the 13th Five-Year Plan (2016-2020) period.

Starting from the overall situation of the cause of the Party and the country, grasping the trend and laws of global development, and analyzing domestic and international situations in an in-depth manner, the session deliberated and adopted the CPC Central Committee’s proposals for the formulation of the 14th Five-Year Plan (2021-2025) for National Economic and Social Development and the Long-Range Objectives Through the Year 2035.

It is a guiding document that marks the country’s new journey to fully build a modern socialist country and march toward its second centenary goal, as well as a guideline for China’s economic and social development in the next five years and even a longer period. For the present and the years to come, to implement the spirit of the session will be an important political task of the Party and country, so the decisions and requirements formulated by the proposals can be put into practice.

The 13th Five-Year Plan period marked a decisive stage for China to build a moderately prosperous society in all respects. Facing complicated international situation, as well as arduous tasks of domestic reform and development, especially the impacts from COVID-19, the CPC Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping as the core stayed true to its original aspirations, united the Whole Party and the Chinese people of all ethnic groups to forge ahead, advanced the causes of the Party and the country, and overcame all kinds of challenges. As a result, the socialism with Chinese characteristics kept progressing.

Practices once again proved that, as long as China adheres to the leadership of Xi Jinping, the core of the CPC Central Committee and the entire Party, and unites the whole Party and the Chinese people of all ethnic groups, it will be able to tackle all challenges and risks on its way ahead, and steadfastly advance the socialism with Chinese characteristics in the new era.

The session gave a high evaluation on the decisive achievements in building a moderately prosperous society in all respects. During the last five years, China’s economy, science and comprehensive national strength were lifted onto a new level. The country maintained economic stability, further optimized its economy, made remarkable progress in poverty reduction, enhanced its efforts in pollution control, improved its ecological environment and continuously expanded opening-up. The joint construction of the Belt and Road Initiative achieved fruitful results; people’s livelihood was prominently improved; and the society was kept stable and harmonious.

More importantly, in the past five years, major breakthroughs have been made in comprehensively deepening reform, comprehensively enhancing the rule of law, and comprehensively strengthening Party discipline. The country’s national governance system and capability were accelerated, which further demonstrated the advantages of the CPC’s leadership and the country’s socialist system. Besides, the Chinese people of all ethnic groups are also ready to progress with a higher morale. All of these have provided strong political guarantee and power for China to embark on a new journey to fully build a socialist country.

To finish building a moderately prosperous society of a higher level in all respects to the benefit of over one billion people by the 100th anniversary of the founding of the CPC, is another goal raised by the CPC in the 21st century, as well as a solemn commitment made to the people. Since the CPC Central Committee raised the strategy of building a prosperous society when China just implemented the reform and opening-up policy, the Party has always taken the aspirations of the people to live a better life as the focus of its efforts, and worked for it for generations.

When the country is about to finish the tasks set in the 13th Five-Year Plan and complete building a moderately prosperous society in all respects, the Chinese nation has made a big stride toward its great rejuvenation, and the socialist China will stand firm and tall in the East in a more magnificent manner.

The session stressed that the whole Party and the Chinese people of all ethnic groups shall keep up their efforts to ensure the country achieve an on-time victory over poverty alleviation, finish building a moderately prosperous society in all respects, and realize its first centenary goal, so as to lay a solid foundation for its new journey of fully building a modern socialist country.

China will enter a new development stage in the next fiver years, a critical period for the country to realize new and larger development. The stage is one during which China will fully build a modern socialist country and strive for its second centenary goal. It bears milestone significance in China’s development history.

The whole Party shall coordinate the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation and coping with the profound changes unseen in a century, enhance its awareness for opportunities and risks, maintain strategic composure, focus on its own affairs, and promote the organic alignment between its two centenary goals, so as to create a good start for the building of a modern socialist country.