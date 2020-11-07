21 C
Gunmen attack Adamawa Assembly Speaker’s residence, two abducted

By Austin Ajayi, Yola

Unknown gunmen on Thursday night attacked the residence of the Speaker of the Adamawa State House of Assembly, Hon. Aminu Iya-Abass, in Yola.

The resident located in Mbamba, a surbub of Yola was attached at the wee hours on Friday morning had two of the family members of the speaker kidnapped.

The gunmen, according to a close source, carried out the attacks, with the intent of kidnapping the Speaker.

But the Speaker was not at the residence when the attackers came.

The Police Command in the state on Friday confirmed the incident but debunked media reports that any policeman died during the attacks.

The source, who works for the family and who narrated the account of the attacks said, he believed the gunmen came for the Speaker, because they were well armed.

“During the attack, the gunmen overpowered the policemen on duty, fired and killed one of the vigilantes guarding the house, on the spot while one of the policemen, also sustained bullet wounds.

After they overpowered the security operatives at the Speaker’s residence, they took away two persons.”

It was later learnt that the policeman with gunwounds later died on Friday from gun wounds sustained during the attacks.

However, the Police Public Relations Officer, Adamawa Police Command, DSP Suleiman Nguroje, who confirmed the attack on the Adamawa Speaker’s residence, denied, any policeman lost his life in the attacks.

Nguroje disclosed that gunmen abducted two persons in the attacks, on the residence located in Mumbai and killed a private security guard, vigilante during the attacks.

He said, ” Yesterday (Thursday) late at the wee hours a certain house was attacked by unknown gunmen who killed a vigilante and went away with two persons from the residence.

“Our people got to the residence around 4 am to halt the operations of the gunmen, at that material time what mattered to them was to rescue the two persons that were abducted by the gunmen and not who owns the house.”

He said he received briefing from the DPO Yola that a residence in Mbammba was attacked by unknown gunmen but at the time the police men who went to stop the attacks did not know the identity of the owner of the residence.

He said police investigators have been directed by the state commissioner of Police, Olugbenga Adeyanju, to go after the gunmen and rescue the two persons they took away.

