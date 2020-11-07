21 C
Abuja
Trending Now

Checking corruption in driver’s license production

Bear with us, if we have not done…

Port Harcourt – Maiduguri narrow gauge railway reconstruction…

Buhari receives Pictorial Reports on aftermath of Lagos…

INEC releases `Report of the 2019 General Election’…

FG moves to stop child mortality, launches VASA…

Boko Haram: Again, Gov. Zulum meets Buhari, advocates…

Lagos discovers more COVID-19 cases in another school

China to set up 10 demonstration zones to…

China demonstrates sincerity, sense of responsibility in openness,…

Cover

New Supreme Court Justices take oath of office

By Ameh Ejekwonyilo

The Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Ibrahim Tanko Muhammad, has sworn-in eight new Justices of the Supreme Court.

The coming on board of the new Justices on Friday, has pushed the number of judges on the apex court’s bench from 12 to record 20.

The CJN presided as the eight of them, in turn, took their oath of office and oath of allegiance to the Nigerian Constitution.

After their swearing, they climbed to the bench where their 12 seniors were already seated, to their positions.

The newly inaugurated Justices of the apex court who were recently elevated from the Court of Appeal bench, included Justices Lawal Garba (North West), Helen Ogunwumiju (South West), Abdu Aboki (North West), and M. M. Saulawa (North West).

Others are Justice Adamu Jauro (North East), Samuel Oseji (South South), Tijani Abubakar (North East) and Emmanuel Agim (South South).

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

ALSTDI kicks against call to halt implementation of NASS revised condition of service

Editor

2019: Why Buhari cannot save APC -PDP

Editor

Jonathan, other world leaders point way forward for protection of democracy amid Covid-19 pandemic

Editor

Senate investigates NNPC over $396m spent on Refineries TAM

Editor

Editor

Al-Qaeda, ISIS are gradually taking over W/Africa – US-AFRICOM

Editor

Poor power supply: Gbajabiamila meets Ministers, CBN Gov, NERC

Editor

Fulani terrorists sack Delta, Plateau, Kogi communities

Editor

MAY 30: BIAFRA REMEMBRANCE DAY

Editor

2023: President Buhari’s henchman, Mamman Daura, rules out zoning in APC

Editor

Ganduje Confirms One Case Of COVID-19 In Kano Involving A Former Ambassador

Editor

ABBA KYARI: HURIWA wants funeral attendees quarantined

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More