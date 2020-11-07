New Supreme Court Justices take oath of office

By Ameh Ejekwonyilo

The Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Ibrahim Tanko Muhammad, has sworn-in eight new Justices of the Supreme Court.

The coming on board of the new Justices on Friday, has pushed the number of judges on the apex court’s bench from 12 to record 20.

The CJN presided as the eight of them, in turn, took their oath of office and oath of allegiance to the Nigerian Constitution.

After their swearing, they climbed to the bench where their 12 seniors were already seated, to their positions.

The newly inaugurated Justices of the apex court who were recently elevated from the Court of Appeal bench, included Justices Lawal Garba (North West), Helen Ogunwumiju (South West), Abdu Aboki (North West), and M. M. Saulawa (North West).

Others are Justice Adamu Jauro (North East), Samuel Oseji (South South), Tijani Abubakar (North East) and Emmanuel Agim (South South).