Queen of Peace Nigeria, Vivian Kaima presents gold table to Council Chairman, Emmanuel Ogbeche at the FCT Council Secretariat in Abuja.

This is part of efforts at raising awareness on the award programme slated for Thursday, 12 November, 2020. The award is the the 3rd in the series of award programme by the Messengers of Peace (MOP) Foundation.

Kaima is in company of, Queen of Peace Northeast, Agi Angel Williams and Queen of Peace, North Central, Felicia Owor-Agbor.