Countries seek for broadened diplomatic cooperation after Biden wins

By John Okeke

Countries of the world have beginning to lobby for a robust diplomatic relations after Joe Biden emerged as the 46th President of United States of America.

Joe Biden has secured enough electoral votes to become the 46th president of the United States , defeating President Trump and capturing the White House after it was keenly contested .

In his plea Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani said the next US administration has an opportunity to “compensate for its previous mistakes” following Biden’s victory in the presidential election.

“Now there is an opportunity for the future American administration to compensate for its previous mistakes and return to the path of adherence to international commitments,” Rouhani said in a statement on his official website.

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas called on Biden to “strengthen” relations between the Palestinians and Washington, which collapsed during President Donald Trump’s term in office.

In a statement congratulating Biden and vice president-elect Kamala Harris, Abbas urged the incoming administration “to strengthen the Palestinian-American relationship,” and to strive for the Middle East “peace, stability and security.”

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison wished Biden and Harris “every success” in a tweet.

“The Australia-US Alliance is deep and enduring and built on shared values. I look forward to working with you closely as we face the world’s many challenges together,” he said.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu congratulated Biden on his election victory.

Netanyahu tweeted early Sunday and said he had shared a “warm relationship” with Biden for nearly 40 years and described him as a “great friend” of Israel.

“I look forward to working with both of you to further strengthen the special alliance between the US and Israel,” he wrote in the tweet, which was addressed to both Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.