“How we’ll admit candidates into FCT school of nursing”

By Daniel Tyokua

A head of this year’s admission into the FCT School of Nursing, the Federal Capital Territory Health Secretariat has given conditions on how the candidates will be admitted.

The FCT Acting director nursing services, Mrs Grace Leo Musa said the school will only offer admission to best candidates who have sat for, and pass the entrance examination.

She explained that the school obeys the laid down standards by Nursing and Midwifery Council of Nigeria, and would not limit it to accommodate candidates that would portray the institution’s image in a bad light.

Mrs Leo explained that the exams was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and #EndSARS protests, but would be conducted within 9 days.

According to her, about 3,810 candidates apply for the admission, but we have limited space to accommodate them.

She said,” Nursing and Midwifery Council of Nigeria gave approval for admission of 75 best candidates that participate in the exams, not just participation but those that have pass it well.

“Out of the 3,810 candidates that applied if we admit 100 we have tried because our approval limit is 75. But admitting above the number arises because there is an introductory exams that they must write, so if they write some that fail will be dropped then we will have the exact 75”

The Director stated that the school believes in standards and would not compromise standards in offering admission.

She said every state must have a representation base on the candidate’s performance, saying best candidate from each state of the Federation would be offered admission.