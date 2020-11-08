23.2 C
Abuja
Trending Now

Implement previous probe reports not another probe

Sowore’s Offending Noisiness

Why Nasarawa must key into digital economy-Engineer Sule

‘Let’s Work Together’: France’s Macron Congratulates Biden

US Election: Atiku, Saraki Congratulate Biden On Victory

I’m already preparing for work — Biden

PMB congratulates Biden, says Nigeria looks forward to…

Party stalwart urges INEC to thread with caution…

FG seeks support of South-East leaders on social…

This election is far from over – Trump

World

‘Let’s Work Together’: France’s Macron Congratulates Biden

French President Emmanuel Macron on Saturday congratulated US president-elect Joe Biden and his running mate Kamala Harris on their election victory.

“We have a lot to do to overcome today’s challenges. Let’s work together!” Macron tweeted, in French and English, after major US media networks announced Biden’s victory over incumbent Donald Trump.

Macron has never met Biden, who will in January become the 46th president of the United States.

The Americans have chosen their President. Congratulations @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris! We have a lot to do to overcome today’s challenges. Let’s work together!

— Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) November 7, 2020

France under Macron is keen for Europe to move away from its reliance on US military might, for defence in particular.

Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian on Thursday reinforced recent statements from Paris that the nature of US-EU relations had permanently changed under Trump.

Europe needs to build a “new trans-atlantic relationship, which is a new partnership” irrespective of who wins, he said then.

“We cannot go back to the status quo ante, to a kind of good old days in the trans-atlantic relationship,” as Europe affirms its sovereignty in security, defence and strategic autonomy, Le Drian added.

Apart from the far right, the French political class generally hailed Biden’s victory at the polls, which saw him win more votes than any other US president in history.

Former French president Francois Hollande, who was in office when Trump came to power in 2016, welcomed the “good news for American democracy”.

Biden has promised to return the United States to the Paris Climate Agreement after Trump pulled out of it.

Hollande hailed the “happy news for the planet with the return of United States in the climate agreement”.

AFP

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

A community with a shared future, a battle needs to fight together — Initiative of the Presidium of the Belt and Road Journalists Network

Editor

Investment attraction remains non-stop at China’s FTZs in midst of COVID-19

Editor

China speeds up construction of “new infrastructure”

Editor

China-Africa photovoltaic cooperation benefits more Africans

Editor

China resolutely opposes foreign interference in Hong Kong affairs

Editor

Political virus is more vicious than the coronavirus

Editor

KCCN screens Body Concert Dance performance

Editor

Taiyuan’s tourism roads bring greenness, wealth to villages

Editor

Village in south Xinjiang builds straw-themed park to propel local tourism

Editor

Pompeo arrives in Israel for talks on Iran, annexation plans

Editor

ECOWAS Parliament sets up 14 Committees

Editor

Coronavirus Pandemic: A glimpse of top bio-safety level lab in Wuhan

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More