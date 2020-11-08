23 C
Party stalwart urges INEC to thread with caution on mail-in voting

Chief Jude Nwokike, the Progressive People’s Congress (PPC) candidate for Awka North/South Federal Constituency in the 2019 general election, has advised the nation’s election umpire to apply mail-in voting with caution.

In an interview on Saturday in Awka he called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to be sure of what it intended doing to prevent fraud in the mailing system.

“We heard our INEC Chairman Mahmoud Yakubu saying that he will be adopting mail-in voting for the forthcoming Anambra election which I am suggesting thorough scrutiny before adopting.

“Even U.S. that is adopting the process appear to have some issues with the system.

“For out going President Donald Trump to cry foul over the system it means that here in Nigeria its manipulation can’t be ruled out.

“INEC should do all that matters such as making sure mail-in voters have Identification numbers issued them and having good records in their residence,” he said.

Nwokike also called on God fearing individuals to come out and contest electoral posts for the nation to grow rapidly.

“The problem we are having is that God fearing people are losing interest in contesting electoral posts thereby allowing those with dubious minds to take control of the nation.

“We all want a better society, and it is only those that love their Creator who will make such happen which is why I am still keen on contesting next time,” he said.

