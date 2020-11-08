TETFund targets 9 months for takeoff of R&D Foundation

By Felix Khanoba

The Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) has expressed hope that the proposed National Research and Development (R&D) Foundation will come into force within the next nine months.

Executive Secretary of TETFund, Prof. Suleiman Bogoro, stated this in Abuja when he led the Fund’s R&D sub-committee on Defence and Security on a courtesy visit to the Chief of Naval of Staff, Vice Admiral, Ibok Ekwe Ibas.

Bogoro, who is the convener of TETFund Standing Committee on R&D, solicited the support of the Nigeria Navy towards the takeoff of the Foundation.

“We are requesting that you support the case for the emergence of the R & D Foundation. The most competitive technologies and economies in the world have something similar to this.

“In Nigeria we don’t have it…, the National R&D Foundation will be the largest funding body for research but it is not just funding, the target application of the funds is the areas that these subcommittees are identifying carefully that they will advise us leading to our interface with Attorney General of the Federation when the bill is developed.

“And to the National Assembly and to all of us, we seek your support to encourage us. We are hoping that the Foundation should come perhaps much less than nine months from now,” Bogoro said.

He also called on the Nigeria Navy to partner with TETFund in promoting R&D in Nigeria, saying such a move will bring about a knowledge-based economy and ensure security challenges are tackled by leveraging on research output.

On his part, the Chief of Naval Staff commended TETFund for the massive transformation of tertiary education institutions in the country.

He said the Navy has continued to accord prominence to R & D which is evidenced in the construction of ships and other innovations.

While calling for support for Admiralty University, Ibusa, jointly owned by the Navy and a private entity, the Navy Chief pledged to provide all the inputs needed by the sub-committee to enable them succeed in their mandate.

The TETFund boss, who also led the delegation on a visit to the Minister of Defence, Maj. Gen. Bashir Magashi (Rtd), said the time has come for Nigeria to expedite action on the establishment of the National R&D Foundation to address present developmental challenges.

Responding, the minister threw his weight behind the proposed R & D Foundation, saying it has become necessary to enhance the development of home-grown solutions to the various needs in every sector of the country.