Anambra monarch wants Nigeria restructured immediately to prevent unbearable consequences

IFEOMA EJIOFOR writes that the traditional ruler of Nnobi Kingdom in Idemili South local government area of Anambra State, Igwe Engr Nick Obi has called for immediate restructuring of Nigeria to prevent a dire consequence.

The royal father who has always been advocating for restructuring and power devolution said that the EndSARS protest has justified his position.

“The EndSARS protest is not just a demonstration against a department in the police force but an expression of anger against failed institutions in Nigeria. With the protests, the chicken has indeed come home to roost.

“I hope and pray that the government at all levels would look into the agitations of the youths, Nigeria as presently constituted can not work. It is water this time around, I hope it will not be fire next time.

“Every succeeding president seems to be afraid of restructuring Nigeria, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo promised to restructure but mid way into his administration, he dropped the idea, the same thing is applicable to all other presidents.” He said.

Igwe Nick Obi said that centralization of the security agencies at the center cannot work.

“Someone can not sit in Abuja to manage the security situation in Nnobi, may be through his Commissioner of Police who may not even be very familiar with the terrain here. We called those people who vandalized the police formations as hoodlums but if we have state or community policing in place, we will call them by their names because the local security men are bound to know them.” Igwe Obi said.

On the vandalized police infrastructure across the country, the prominent Anambra monarch said that the communities should be thinking of helping in the rebuilding efforts but noted that the police stations are federal government projects.

He also decried the absence of policemen at their duty posts but added that the local vigilante groups have been directed to rise up to the occasion.

“The local vigilante groups are trying but they must be encouraged, it is not right to ask them to take up the responsibility of securing their communities without adequate empowerment.” Igwe Nick Obi concluded.