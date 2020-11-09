LG Electronics adds signature Oled 8k in 2020 TV line up

LG Electronics has again expressed its commitment to providing consumers with outstanding viewing experience, with the launch of its signature Oled 8k Tv (ZX Series), to ensure customers get future-proofed products that delivers mesmerizing picture quality regardless of the format.

Not only do the new TVs deliver Real 8K, they are also future-proofed to provide customers peace of mind with multiple ways to enjoy the Real 8K experience. The new models offer the capability to play native 8K content, with the support of the widest selection of 8K content sources from HDMI and USB digital inputs, including codecs such as HEVC, VP9 and AV1, the latter being backed by major streaming providers including YouTube. LG’s 8K TVs will support 8K content streaming at a rapid 60FPS and are certified to deliver 8K 60P over HDMI.

The line-up includes premium 88-inch which is the size currently in the market and 77-inch class to arrive later, exceeds the industry’s official new 8K Ultra HD definition set by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA), with trusted independent labs such as TÜV Rheinland validating that LG Signature OLED 8K exceed this definition.

LG’s OLED 8K has not only set an industry benchmark TVs to support the powerful new NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Series GPU. Powered by the company’s α (Alpha) 9 Gen 3 AI processor capable of delivering 8K full bandwidth support, but also steps up its game to offer avid gamers across the globe the most compelling and mesmerizing gameplay on glorious displays with over 33 million self-lit pixels.

LG’s latest OLED 8K TVs also feature upgraded performance thanks to the new α (Alpha) 9 Gen 3 AI Processor. By leveraging deep learning technology, the 2020 lineup delivers optimized picture and sound quality for all types of content through AI-based 8K upscaling. Based on an intelligent deep learning network, AI 8K Upscaling delivers vivid and accurate 8K images by analyzing the content and applying Quad Step Noise Reduction and frequency-based Sharpness Enhancer to increase lower resolution content to near 8K perfection.

According to the General Manager of the LG Home Entertainment Division, Mr Vanjamin Kim, “LG is deeply committed to providing consumers with an outstanding viewing and gaming experience with Eye Comfort Display that protect the eyes whilst watching favourite contents. With LG 88OLEDZX, customers can know they are getting future-proofed television that will deliver mesmerizing picture quality regardless of the format.”

To heighten gamers’ sense of immersion, LG 8K OLED TVs also support Dolby Atmos and LG’s deep learning-based AI Acoustic Tuning, which measures the acoustic environment and adjusts the sound for greater accuracy.

The TVs are also BT Surround ready to allow two LG Bluetooth speakers to be connected simultaneously, up-mixing 2.0 channel sound to virtual 4.0 surround sound for more immersion in favourite games. And with LG ThinQ capability built-in, hands-free voice control is possible for those moments when reaching for the remote is not an option.